Christine Mboma among stars eligible to defend world U20 titles in 2022

Standout young sprinter Christine Mboma is coming off an outstanding 2021 season and the Namibian is poised for another record-breaking campaign in 2022.

Mboma’s breakthrough season saw her winning a silver medal in the women’s 200 meters at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last August before dominating at the World U20 Championships in Nairobi later in the same month and then on the Diamond League circuit.

There is no doubt that the 18-year-old will be aiming to stand on the podium again with the senior athletes at the World Athletics Championships – Oregon22 in July, she will certainly have her eyes on defending her world U20 title at Cali 22.

With several of the world’s major athletics championships postponed and forced to reschedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans can brace for another jammed pack calendar in 2022.

Among the athletes set to take advantage of the rare and unique schedule are the juniors who will return for back-to-back World U20 Championships one year after the last edition.

Can Christine Mboma run at the World U20 Championships again?

Mboma is among 16 individual winners from Nairobi, who are also eligible to compete at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 and the teenager will likely have her sights set on a repeat as well as her own championship record of 21.84 seconds. The world U20 championships will run from 1-6 August.

Mboma, who owns the world U20 200m record with a time of 21.78 secs, set the record three times at the Olympics prior to lowering the mark later in the year.

She clocked a world U20 record of 22.11 to win her heat before improving the mark to 21.97 in the semifinals. In the final, she went even faster, recording a time of 21.81 to finish second to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah for the Olympic silver medal as four women went under the 22-seconds barrier in the medal race.

After the Olympics in Tokyo, the Namibian who also has the world U20 400m record at 49.22A, landed the world U20 title in Nairobi, defeat a strong field at the Memorial Van Damme IAAF Wanda Diamond League in Brussels before shattering the world U20 record again six days later to win the Diamond Trophy in Zurich with her current PB.