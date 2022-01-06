Elle Purrier St. Pierre leads WHOOP Women’s Wanamaker Mile at Millrose Games

NEW YORK, NY – Defending champion and American record holder Elle Purrier St. Pierre leads a deep WHOOP Women’s Wanamaker Mile field in the 114th Millrose Games that includes the last two event champions, as well as all three athletes who represented the United States in the Tokyo Olympic 1500m.

The Millrose Games will take place Saturday, January 29th at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Keni Harrison headlines Millrose 60m hurdles field

“I am really looking forward to racing the Wanamaker Mile this year,” Purrier St. Pierre said. “This race has always been a special one for me and I certainly missed it last year. It’s one of the most prestigious and historic races, it’s always fun and always competitive, just the way I like it.”

Purrier St. Pierre set her dazzling American indoor mile record of 4:16.85 at the 2020 Millrose Games, which was the second-fastest time in indoor history. Since that breakout performance, she has added the American two-mile record to her resume, won the 1500m at the Olympic Trials in a meet record time, and reached the Olympic finals in Tokyo. Purrier St. Pierre will return to Millrose looking for an encore to her greatest performance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Konstanze Klosterhalfen is the 2019 Wanamaker Mile champion and the German national record holder in nine events. She chased Purrier St. Pierre all the way to the line in the 2020 race, setting her personal best of 4:17.26. Klosterhalfen took the bronze medal in the 5000m at the 2019 World Championships, and placed eighth in the Tokyo Olympics 10,000m finals.

READ ALSO: Christine Mboma among stars eligible to defend world U20 titles in 2022

Also in the field are Cory McGee and Heather MacLean, who placed second and third at last year’s Olympic Trials behind Purrier St. Pierre. McGee was a 10-time All-American at the University of Florida and placed 12th in the Tokyo Olympic finals. MacLean is a four-time school record holder at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, and in 2017 became the first woman in school history to earn All-American honors in cross country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Last year’s breakout star Josette Norris joins the mix, after a spectacular season where she broke four minutes in the 1500m and placed third in the Zurich Diamond League final. Hailing from Tenafly, NJ, Norris adds local flavor to the field.

Other major threats will be Jessica Hull, the Australian 1500m and 5000m record holder and four-time NCAA champion for the University of Oregon who reached last year’s Olympic finals where she finished 11th, along with World Championships finalist Nikki Hiltz, 3-time Stanford University All-American and 800m USATF Championships finalist Rebecca Mehra, British Olympian Katie Snowden and Spanish Olympian Ester Guerrero.

Rounding out the field is Olympic Trials fourth-place finisher Shannon Osika and both the 2021 NCAA mile and 1500m champions in Sage Hurta and Anna Camp Bennett, respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Millrose Games is the most storied event in indoor track and field. Stay tuned over the coming weeks as more athletes are announced for the 114th Millrose Games. The Millrose Games is anticipated to be the most thrilling edition of the meet to date, with dozens of Olympians competing on The Armory’s “Fastest Track in the World.”