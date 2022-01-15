Florida’s Jacory Patterson improves NCAA 300m record with 31.99 run at Clemson

Jacory Patterson broke his own NCAA record for the 300 meters after he clocked a swift 31.99 seconds to win the event at the 2022 Clemson Invitational on Saturday (15).

Patterson set the previous record of 32.28 secs while competing for Virginia Tech before transferring to the University of Florida last year. He was fully embraced as he left the banked track at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex by his new coach Mike Holloway at the conclusion of the race.

His run also smashed the facility record of 32.80, which was held by two other Gators Grant Holloway (2017) and Benjamin Vedel (2018).

The performance improved the world-leading mark set by World and Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner who ran a new Bahamian record of 32.06 at the UAB Blazers Invitational meet in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday.

Patterson’s winning run was just outside the American record of 31.87 by World 200m champion Noah Lyles.

Teammate Ryan Willie was second overall on Saturday with a time of 32.91 with Cameron Rose of Clemson running 33.03 for third. Cameron Miller of Florida clocked 33.19 for fourth, while Matthys Nortje of Texas rounded out the top five with 33.38.

The women’s 300m event went to Florida’s Talitha Diggs after she posted 36.37 for the win. She shared the same time with Rhasidat Adeleke of Texas, but the final result was decided by a photo finish.

Stacey Ann Williams of Texas also dipped under the 37 seconds barrier after she ran 36.95 to win the second heat and placed third overall.

Olympian Jenna Prandini was listed to compete in the same heat, but the American didn’t face the starter.

Later today, sprint stars Matthew Boling and Randolph Ross will go head to head in the men’s 200m.