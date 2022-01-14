How to follow the 2022 Tiger Invitational live results?

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s and women’s track and field programs will begin the 2022 season on Friday (14) when the SEC powerhouses play hosts to the Purple Tiger Invitational at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse. Admission is free to all LSU track and field home meets during the 2022 season.

Live results, heat sheets and a complete meet schedule are available below so you can stay up-to-date with all the action throughout the day.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Arkansas Invitational?

Meet Schedule | Live Results | Heat Sheets | Competition Guide | 2022 Schedule

The meet is the first of eight regular season meets for LSU before postseason action begins on February 25-27 with the SEC Championships being hosted in Bryan-College Station, Texas. The indoor season will wrap up in Birmingham, Alabama, as the NCAA championship meet will take place March 11-12.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Several of the Tigers’ current and former highlighted athletes are set to compete at the Purple Tiger Invitational, including All-Americans Eric Edwards Jr., Favour Ofili, Thelma Davies, and Amber Anning. Abigail O’Donoghue is also on the list of athletes down to compete.

Meanwhile, Aleia Hobbs, Mikiah Brisco, Briana Williams are among the highlighted professional athletes down to compete on Friday.

Successful Dennis Shaver looks for another good year

Hall of famer Dennis Shaver enters his 18th season at the helm of the LSU track and field program after he took over as head coach in the summer of 2004. Shaver led the LSU men to an NCAA outdoor national title in 2021, and both women’s (3rd) and men’s (2nd) squads earned top three finishes at the NCAA Indoor Championships in 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The meet gets started at 11:45 a.m. for the Tigers with the men’s weight throw in which Jevan Parara will represent the Tigers in his LSU debut. Running events are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. A full schedule for Friday’s meet can be viewed at lsusports.net. A competition guide for LSU athletes can be viewed at the hyperlink above.

For complete results click here. Please stay up-to-date with all the latest news and reports by visiting our homepage here. You can also get the latest results here.