How to follow the Clemson Orange & Purple Elite Meet live?

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Track & Field returns from its month-long hiatus on Saturday, January 8 to host Florida A&M, Georgia Tech and South Carolina for the Orange & Purple Elite Meet. The meet, beginning at 10 a.m. and will run through 5:25 p.m. You can watch the live stream on ACCNX, while for live results, please follow this LINK.

The Tigers posted a strong showing in their Clemson Opener on Dec. 3, and will look to this weekend to set the tone for their slate of meets on the horizon. Following the lay-off, the meet that features just four teams provides a great opportunity for Program Director Mark Elliott to gauge the state of his team as 2022 kicks off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games live?

“This will give us a good idea of where they are going into the real meat of our season,” remarked Elliott. “The best thing about this meat is it gives us a broad overview of where the athletes are and how well they kept their fitness up.”

The December 3 Clemson Opener saw Cameron Rose and Aman Thornton star, and this Saturday’s competition provides the first look at those two in multiple events. Beginning on Saturday, the Tigers will have a meet in six consecutive weekends.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Clemson Orange & Purple Elite Meet is the second of the five scheduled indoor meets slated to be hosted by the Tigers this season. The Orange will entertain a very large group at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex on January 14-15 with a number of the leading programs, including Georgia and Florida set to compete.

For all the most up-to-date information regarding Clemson Track & Field, visit ClemsonTigers.com and follow @ClemsonTrackXC on Twitter and Instagram.

Please stay up-to-date with all the latest news and reports by visiting our homepage here. You can also get the latest results here.