How to watch the 2022 Northern Ireland International Cross Country?

The 2022 Northern Ireland International Cross Country will be streaming live on YouTube on Saturday (22) and you can watch all the action from the Billy Neill Country Park in Dundonald, Belfast. The event which is part of the World Athletics Silver Cross Country Tour, also incorporates the Celtic Games, Home Countries International, and British Athletics Cross Challenge.

How to watch the Northern Ireland International Cross Country live?

Around 600 athletes are slated to compete at the event, starting with the first race for the under-13 girls at 10.55 am (5:55 am ET). The international women’s race will get underway at at 2.15 pm (9:15 am ET) and international men’s at 2.50 pm (9:50 am ET). Results from the event will be posted here once the races are concluded.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hellen Obiri leads the international “classy athletes” list

Leading the list of featured entrants is reigning world cross-country champion Hellen Obiri, who will start out as the one to beat in the senior women’s international 8K event.

READ MORE: Alicia Monson and Weini Kelati to battle over 3000m at Millrose Games

Obiri, who will seek to defend her world and Commonwealth 5000m titles later this summer, won the world cross country title in Aarhus in 2019 and her appearance at the 2022 Northern Ireland International Cross Country this weekend adds a level of excitement for the organizers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“While the International Cross Country here has always attracted classy athletes from abroad it is particularly gratifying that we have got the services of such a star athlete as Hellen Obiri especially given the ongoing difficulties created by covid concerning international travel,” meeting organizer John Allen said recently.

“With her win in the last World Cross, Hellen has shown that she has the versatility to beat the best in the world over either track or cross country.”

Meanwhile, the men’s race will also see Kenyans starting as the leading contenders for the senior and international 10K title. Vincent Keter and world junior 1500m champion Kamar Etiang are the early favorites.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

British duo Zak Mahamed and Hugo Milner are expected to be among the likely contenders battling for third place.

Matt Lockett, National Endurance Coordinator is looking forward to the event.

READ ALSO: Michael Saruni returns for Millrose Games 800m; Donavan Brazier to run 400m

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“After such strong performances from all of the Irish teams in Decembers European Athletics Cross Country Championships, the focus switches quickly towards Turin and aiming match the successes of 2019 and 2021,” he said.

“The fantastic support in Abbotstown shows the appetite and passion for Cross Country running in Ireland. Many of the athletes that go on to represent Ireland in major championships have used the Celtic Cross Country championships to build experience of running against strong opposition.

“We are delighted that Athletics Northern Ireland is hosting this event and athletes will be able to test themselves against athletes travelling from England, Scotland, Wales and further afield.”