How to watch Boling vs Ross over 200m at the Clemson Invitational?
Florida's Jacory Patterson improves NCAA 300m record with 31.99 run at Clemson

How to watch the Simmons-Harvey Invitational live?

Christian Coleman returns with second-place 300m finish at Jim Green Invitational

Watch Aleia Hobbs breaks Fieldhouse 60m record at LSU Purple Tiger Invitational

Matthew Boling opened the season with an 8.25m long jump attempt at Clemson Invitational
Randolph Ross wins the NCAA 400m Championships
Randolph Ross ( @jun1or_77 ) wins the 400 meter at the NCAA Championships. Photo: Pat Holleran @athleticsPix

Watch Matthew Boling and Randolph Ross clash in the men’s 200m on Saturday’s (15) day two of competition at the Clemson Invitational. Don’t miss it!

After making an impact on the runway on Friday, Matthew Boling will look for more success when he takes on Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T in the men’s 200 meters on the second day of competition at the Clemson Invitational on Saturday (15).

You can watch live streaming coverage of Day Two of the Clemson Invitational by clicking here.

Boling will start in lane five of the 200m, while 400m specialist Ross will be just in front of the Georgia star when he features from lane six.

READ MORE: Matthew Boling opened the season with an 8.25m long jump attempt at Clemson Invitational

The Bulldog junior is the defending NCAA 200m champion and also holds the indoor school record in the event with his personal best of 20.19. His time is ranked No. 6 all-time on the collegiate performance list.

On Friday, Boling erased his own school record in the long jump with a world-leading highlighted effort of 8.25 meters (27 feet, ¾ inches) on his second attempt.

Meanwhile, Ross will be aiming to build on his winning performance already at the meet after he clocked 45.37 seconds to dominate the men’s 400m on Friday’s first day.

The North Carolina A&T junior enters with a personal best of 20.50 secs, which he achieved last season so he will certainly be a factor this weekend.

Ross is the defending NCAA and USA champion over 400m after claiming the impressive double feat during the 2021 season, which saw him also securing a place on the U.S. team to the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer.

Also entered to race in the first heat of the men’s 200m alongside Boling and Ross are Elija Godwin of Georgia who was a member of the U.S. 400m setup in Tokyo and Javonte Harding of North Carolina A&T.

There are six heats on the schedule for the men’s 200m and I am expecting all of them to be very competitive.

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

