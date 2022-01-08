How to watch the 10K Valencia Ibercaja live?

Watch and follow the live stream and results from Sunday’s (9) 10K Valencia Ibercaja. A live free stream will be available on YouTube as well as on Facebook. The organizers of this year’s event are hoping for another historic performance after a world record was set by Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto in the men’s race two years ago.

How to watch the 10K Valencia Ibercaja? When does the race start?

The race will begin at 3:15 am ET and streamed live and free on YouTube and Facebook. The local starting time in Valencia, Spain is at 9:15 local time. The women’s race will start at 9:15 am local time and followed by men’s race at 9:30 am local time. Follow Live results here

The race organizers had put together a strong field for this year’s event, but unfortunately, one of the women’s pre-race favorites, Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19 just before traveling on Thursday, World Athletics is reporting.

Yehualaw was seen as the main candidate to challenge the current ratified women’s 10km record of 29:43 run by Joyciline Jepkosgei in 2017. Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne ran a faster time of 29:38 in Geneva last October, but the performance is awaiting ratification as that world 10km record was set in a mixed race.

Kenya’s Norah Jeruto, Norway’s newly-crowned European cross country champion Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal and Kenya’s Gladys Chepkurui are among the list of contenders for the women’s race title.

Meanwhile, the men’s race could also be fast although the world record of 26:24 seems unlikely to be matched.

Daniel Simiu Ebenyo of Kenya, along with his countrymen Boniface Kibiwott, Weldon Kipkirui Langat and Jacob Krop are expected to lead the battle for the men’s crown, while Switzerland’s Julien Wanders and Spain’s Carlos Mayo will be the leading European entrants.