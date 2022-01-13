Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Arkansas Invitational?
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Washington State Cougar Classic Invitational?

Main News

How to follow the 2022 Tiger Invitational live results?

Main News

How to watch the Ted Nelson Invitational live?

Main News

How to watch the Clemson Invitational live?

Main News

Gabby Thomas to highlight women's 60m during 114th Millrose Games
Arkansas-Invitational-2022-live-stream
2022 Arkansas Invitational on SEC Network +. Photo: Razorbacks

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Arkansas Invitational?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Arkansas Invitational on SEC Network + via ESPN+ on Friday. Results and updates are available.

Published

FAYETTEVILLE – The Razorbacks will host a 12-team field in the 2022 Arkansas Invitational on Friday (14) inside the Randal Tyson Track Center and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meet on SEC Network + via ESPN+.

How can I watch the Arkansas Invitational live?

The meet gets underway with the first field event starting at noon CT with the men’s Shot Put while running events begin at 2:30 p.m. For Live Streaming coverage, you can watch all the action online through WatchESPN and you can also follow the coverage via the ESPN App as well. Live Results will also be available for those interested in following the updates. Schedule | Startlist here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: No. 10 Arkansas wins Chile Pepper Festival women’s title; Gear takes 5k victory

Joining the Razorbacks at the 2022 Arkansas Invitational are a pair of Big 12 schools, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, along with Tulsa, Oral Roberts, Alcorn State, Allen CC, Arkansas Little Rock, Arkansas Pine Bluff, Butler CC, Central Arkansas, and Coffeyville CC.

“It’s one of those meets where we get our feet wet, knock off the rust from the holidays, and take advantage of an opportunity to compete,” Arkansas women’s associate head coach Chris Johnson said on the school’s website.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We’re looking to have some fun, stay healthy, and prepare for the bigger and better meets down the line. This is one step towards getting better.”

Among the athletes set to compete for Arkansas are Jada Baylark, who was impressive at the Wooo Pig Classic when she clocked 7.25 for victory in the women’s 60m, while Shafiqua Maloney is scheduled to run both the 400m and 800m. Paris Peoples will race over the 400m.

READ MORE: Watch Newbury Park lead 4 runners breaking high school 5k national record at Garmin RunningLane

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Newcomer Carmie Prinsloo, who had a solid cross country season, will race at 1,000m in her indoor debut.

Leading the list of professional athletes down to compete in the Arkansas Invitational are Shamier Little (600m), a volunteer assistant with the Razorbacks, while hurdlers Sharika Nelvis and Christina Clemons will contest the flat 60m dash and Cindy Sember will lineup in the 60 hurdles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Vanderbilt-track-and-field Vanderbilt-track-and-field

College

Where to watch the 2022 Vanderbilt Commodore Challenge

Watch the live stream and all the results of the 2022 Vanderbilt Commodore Challenge this Friday (14). Links for schedule and heat sheets available.

56 mins ago
Noah_Lyles_USA_Boston_Games_2021 Noah_Lyles_USA_Boston_Games_2021

Just In

Lyles, Knighton, Baker set for New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 60m clash

The 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will see Noah Lyles, Ronnie Baker and Erriyon Knighton battling in the men's 60m dash on February 6.

2 hours ago
Washington-State-Indoor-Invitational Washington-State-Indoor-Invitational

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Washington State Cougar Classic Invitational?

You can watch the 2022 Washington State Cougar Classic Invitational live stream and follow all the results and updates online on Friday (14).

2 hours ago
LSU-Favour-Ofili-wins-200m LSU-Favour-Ofili-wins-200m

Main News

How to follow the 2022 Tiger Invitational live results?

Follow the live coverage from the 2022 Tiger Invitational at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse on Friday. Live results, schedule and heat sheets are available.

3 hours ago