How to watch the 2022 Chevron Houston?

Watch a live streaming broadcast of the 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday (16). The event is a World Athletics elite label road race and will be broadcast by ABC-13 Houston.

How to watch

On Sunday you can watch and follow all the live coverage from the comfort of your home or preferred settings, as there will be several viewing options for the race. As mentioned above, ABC 13, the local affiliate, will webcast a live stream to local viewers, but If you are outside of the city the race will also be available on the Longhorn Network so you can also follow the action there. Tracking /search runner | Leaderboard women | Leaderboard men

For those of you who have a subscription to the Longhorn Network network, you can also stream it through the ESPN App or watch it online.

The action on Sunday will get underway at 7:50 a.m. ET, while the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon athletes with disabilities will get underway then 8:22.

Elites and participants in Corral A get underway at 8:01 a.m. and then the non-elite participants get started at 8:06 a.m.

Following the cancelation of the 2021 race because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chevron Houston Marathon returns this year and many are looking forward to the race despite the recent concerns over the surge of the omicron variant. In fact, the event was sold out! The race directors are confident that everything will go according to plan due to the number of vaccinated entrants.

Both 2020 champions are back to defend their titles. Askale Merachi returns to defend her women’s title, while her Ethiopian teammate Kelkile Gezahegn is back to defend his men’s crown.

Also, keep an eye on Biruktayit Eshetu Degefa of Ethiopian who is also returning to try and win the women’s race for the fourth time.

2022 Chevron Houston Marathon Half Marathon Fields

Women elite marathon

Atsede Baysa (ETH)

Biruktayit Eshetu Degefa (ETH)

Keira D’Amato (USA)

Askale Merachi (ETH)

Roberta Groner (USA)

Kathya Mirell Garcia Barrios (MEX)

Militsa Mircheva (BGR)

Tsige Haileslase (ETH) debutant

Maggie Montoya (USA) debutant

Emily Kearney (GBR) debutant

Alice Wright (GBR) debutant

Men elite marathon

Kelkile Gezahegn (ETH)

John Langat (KEN)

Kenta Uchida (JPN)

Abdi Abdo (BRN)

Elisha Barno (KEN)

Tariku Bekele (KEN)

Augustus Maiyo (USA)

Jesus Arturo Esparza (MEX)

Birhanu Kemal Dare (ETH)

Tyler Jermann (USA)

Frank Lara (USA) debutant

James Ngandu (KEN) debutant

Luke Caldwell (GBR) debutant

Women elite half marathon

Vicoty Chepngeno (KEN)

Monicah Ngige (KEN)

Sara Hall (USA)

Caren Maiyo (KEN)

Sarah Pagano (USA)

Emily Durgin (USA)

Maegan Krifchin (USA)

Andrea Ramirez Limon (MEX)

Dominique Scott (ZAF)

Elaina Tabb (USA)

Nell Rojas (USA)

Julia Griffey (USA)

Emily Setlack (CAN)

Dakotah Lindwurm (USA)

Maor Tiyouri (ISR)

Paige Stoner (USA)

Jessica Judd (GBR) debutant

Fiona O’Keeffe (USA) debutant

Maddie Alm (USA) debutant

Men elite half marathon

Shadrack Kimining Korir (KEN)

Wilfred Kimitei (KEN)

Milkesa Mengesha (ETH)

Raymond Magut (KEN)

Bayelign Teshager (ETH)

Tsegay Tuemay (ERI)

Patrick Tiernan (AUS)

Reed Fischer (USA)

Rory Linkletter (CAN)

Reid Buchanan (USA)

Colin Mickow (USA)

Matt Llano (USA)

Harvey Nelson (USA)

John Raneri (USA)

Brogan Austin (USA)

Zouhair Talbi (MAR)

Kirubel Erassa (USA) debutant