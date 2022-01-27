Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe
How to watch the 2022 INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe in Germany on Flosports in the USA. Live results will be available.

Published

The 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series opens up this week on Friday (28) with the INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe in Germany and you can watch live streaming coverage on Flosports in the USA. Live results and updates will also be available.

How and where to watch the INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe?

Several of the world’s top athletes are set to make their season debuts as they test their fitness level ahead of what is expected to be another busy campaign. Fan can follow a two-hour live stream of the meeting, which will also be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel. The live stream will start at 2:00 pm ET.

READ MORE: How to watch Rod McCravy Memorial live; schedule and live results

Among the leading athletes scheduled to compete at the 2022 INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe are multiple global medallists and a world record-holder in Mondo Duplantis and German Olympic and world long jump champion Malaika Mihambo.

Britain’s world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi, as well as Jamaica’s Megan Tapper, the Olympic bronze medalist in the women’s 100m hurdles in Tokyo this past summer are also set to feature.

Missing from the lineup though will be Olympic and world champion Mariya Lasitskene, who has been forced to withdraw from the meet due to suffering a cold.

As always, please remember that you can follow all the indoor results and updates on our results page here, and stay up-to-date with all the latest track and field news from our homepage.

NOTE: The YouTube stream will be geoblocked in the following territories:
Albania, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Curaçao, Cyprus, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, Germany, Greece, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Lithuania, Martinique, Mexico, Montenegro, Montserrat, Netherlands, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, St. Barthélemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela

