How to watch the 2022 Millrose Games World Athletics Indoor meeting?

You can watch live stream of the 2022 Millrose Games – World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series meeting on Saturday (29) from anywhere in the world. The meet which will be held at The Armory New Balance Track & Field Center in Manhattan, New York, will feature several of the world’s top athletes, most of whom will be making their 2022 season debuts.
READ MORE: How to watch the Clemson Bob Pollock Invitational?
Live streaming will be available on the World Athletics YouTube channel, although the two-hour live stream of the meeting will be geoblocked in some territories. Coverage will start at 2:30 ET and Flow Sports will cover the North American region. FloTrack will stream the meet for those the viewers in the Australia and Canada areas.
Watch the likes of Ryan Crouser, Tara Davis, Athing Mu, Trayvon Bromell, Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Ronnie Baker, Katie Nageotte, Gabby Thomas, Briana Williams, Keni Harrison, Ajee’ Wilson and Elle Purrier, among other in action.
WORLD ATHLETIC LINKS: Schedule | Start lists and LIVE results | Information sheets and athlete biographies
Watch the 2022 Millrose Games live in the USA
Fans in the United State can watch the featured portion of the meet live on NBC from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET, while the broadcast can also be streamed using the NBC Sports app.
Complete Live Coverage List Below
Flow Sports: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, Saint Martin, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos.
READ MORE: How to watch the Arkansas Razorback Invitational live stream?
FloSports: Canada, Australia
ESPN: Belize, Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
Oversport: Albania
Direct TV: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
Arena Sport: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia
Match TV: Russia
Sport TV: Portugal
Polsat Sport News: Poland
Cosmote: Greece, Cyprus
TVE: Spain
Swiss Sport TV: Switzerland
Ziggo: Netherlands
Sky: Italy
A1 Bulgaria: Bulgaria
ORF: Austria
TG4: Republic of Ireland
Sportdeutschland: Germany
MTV Oy: Finland
Charlton: Israel
Sport 1: Lithuania
SVT: Sweden
Fuzzy
January 29, 2022 at 1:24 pm
The World Athletics link is doing nothing. Try again.
World Track
January 29, 2022 at 1:47 pm
The coverage doesn’t start until 2:30 Eastern Standard time. It is only 1:45 at the moment