How to watch the 2022 Millrose Games World Athletics Indoor meeting?

You can watch live stream of the 2022 Millrose Games – World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series meeting on Saturday (29) from anywhere in the world. The meet which will be held at The Armory New Balance Track & Field Center in Manhattan, New York, will feature several of the world’s top athletes, most of whom will be making their 2022 season debuts.

Live streaming will be available on the World Athletics YouTube channel, although the two-hour live stream of the meeting will be geoblocked in some territories. Coverage will start at 2:30 ET and Flow Sports will cover the North American region. FloTrack will stream the meet for those the viewers in the Australia and Canada areas.

Watch the likes of Ryan Crouser, Tara Davis, Athing Mu, Trayvon Bromell, Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Ronnie Baker, Katie Nageotte, Gabby Thomas, Briana Williams, Keni Harrison, Ajee’ Wilson and Elle Purrier, among other in action.

WORLD ATHLETIC LINKS: Schedule | Start lists and LIVE results | Information sheets and athlete biographies

Watch the 2022 Millrose Games live in the USA

Fans in the United State can watch the featured portion of the meet live on NBC from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET, while the broadcast can also be streamed using the NBC Sports app.

Complete Live Coverage List Below

Flow Sports: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, Saint Martin, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos.

FloSports: Canada, Australia

ESPN: Belize, Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama

Oversport: Albania

Direct TV: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Arena Sport: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia

Match TV: Russia

Sport TV: Portugal

Polsat Sport News: Poland

Cosmote: Greece, Cyprus

TVE: Spain

Swiss Sport TV: Switzerland

Ziggo: Netherlands

Sky: Italy

A1 Bulgaria: Bulgaria

ORF: Austria

TG4: Republic of Ireland

Sportdeutschland: Germany

MTV Oy: Finland

Charlton: Israel

Sport 1: Lithuania

SVT: Sweden