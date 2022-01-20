Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Texas Tech Red Raider Indoor Invitational?
Advertisement

Main News Marathon News

2022 Aramco Houston half marathon leading results; records for Chepngeno, Hall

Main News Marathon News

2022 Chevron Houston Marathon leading results; American record for Keira D'Amato

Main News

[Watch video] Oregon Micah Williams wins 60m with 6.48 at Cougar Classic Invitational

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Chevron Houston?

Main News

[Watch video] Matthew Boling wins 200m at the Clemson Invitational
2022-Texas-Tech-Red-Raider
The Texas Tech Red Raider Indoor facility. Photo by Texas Tech Athletics

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Texas Tech Red Raider Indoor Invitational?

You can watch all the live streaming coverage of the 2022 Texas Tech Red Raider Indoor Invitational on ESPN+ on Friday (14). Will we see a record?

Published

The 2022 Texas Tech Red Raider Indoor Invitational will be streamed live at the Sports Performance Center in Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas on Friday (21) and you can watch the live broadcast of the meet on ESPN+. It is the second indoor meet the Texas Tech track and field team will host season. Watch Live Here and follow all the Live Results Here.

Where to watch the 2022 Texas Tech Red Raider Indoor Invitational?

Live Results | Watch | Meet Schedule | Tickets

The field events will start at 10:00 a.m. starting with the weight throw, while the running events are set to begin at 10:30 a.m., following the national anthem which is slated for 10:25 a.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fans can brace for another competitive weekend of college athletics, with LSU, Kentucky, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas, USC (Southern Cal), and Arkansas (women) among the teams set to feature.

Texas Tech opened the indoor campaign last Saturday by hosting the fifth annual Corky Classic with sprint star Terrence Jones equaling the NCAA 60m record after clocking 6.45 seconds. Watch Texas Tech’s Terrence Jones equals NCAA 60m record at Corky Classic. This weekend, the Bahamian could look to lower the NCAA mark he currently shares with Tennessee’s Christian Coleman (2017) and BYU’s Leonard Myles-Mills (1999).

Another home star, Ruth Usoro. who topped the women’s long jump field last weekend and was named the Big 12 Co-Athlete of the Week, will take aim at the current nation’s top mark of 6.58m (21-7.25) by Florida’s Jasmine Moore.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Texas Tech Under Armour High School Classic is set for Friday (14) and Saturday (15).

List of teams attending the 2022 Texas Tech Red Raider Indoor Invitational:
Abilene Christian
Arkansas (women)
Barton CC
Houston
Kentucky
LSU
New Mexico Junior College
Oklahoma State
SMU
South Plains College
Texas Southern
Texas
USC (Southern Cal)
Western Texas 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Just In

Alicia Monson and Weini Kelati to battle over 3000m at Millrose Games

Alicia Monson & Weini Kelati lead the runners set to battle for the women's 3000m at the 2022 Millrose Games. The Millrose Games is...

1 day ago
Millrose+Games+Michael+Saruni+Photo+by+Ross+Dettman Millrose+Games+Michael+Saruni+Photo+by+Ross+Dettman

Just In

Michael Saruni returns for Millrose Games 800m; Donavan Brazier to run 400m

Michael Saruni, Bryce Hoppel and Isaiah Jewett will battle at the 2022 Millrose Games, but there will be no Donavan Brazier, who will run...

1 day ago
Micah Williams of Oregon in men's 60m at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships Micah Williams of Oregon in men's 60m at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

Main News

[Watch video] Oregon Micah Williams wins 60m with 6.48 at Cougar Classic Invitational

Watch the video highlight of Micah Williams from Oregon winning the men's 60m at the 2022 Cougar Classic Invitational on Saturday (15).

4 days ago
Terrence-Jones-of-Texas-Teach-60-record-Corky-Classic Terrence-Jones-of-Texas-Teach-60-record-Corky-Classic

College

Watch Texas Tech’s Terrence Jones equals NCAA 60m record at Corky Classic

Watch the video highlights of Texas Tech sprinter Terrence Jones equaling the NCAA 60m record at Corky Classic, clocking 6.45 seconds on Saturday.

4 days ago