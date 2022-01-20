How to watch the 2022 Texas Tech Red Raider Indoor Invitational?

The 2022 Texas Tech Red Raider Indoor Invitational will be streamed live at the Sports Performance Center in Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas on Friday (21) and you can watch the live broadcast of the meet on ESPN+. It is the second indoor meet the Texas Tech track and field team will host season. Watch Live Here and follow all the Live Results Here.

Where to watch the 2022 Texas Tech Red Raider Indoor Invitational?

The field events will start at 10:00 a.m. starting with the weight throw, while the running events are set to begin at 10:30 a.m., following the national anthem which is slated for 10:25 a.m.

Fans can brace for another competitive weekend of college athletics, with LSU, Kentucky, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas, USC (Southern Cal), and Arkansas (women) among the teams set to feature.

Texas Tech opened the indoor campaign last Saturday by hosting the fifth annual Corky Classic with sprint star Terrence Jones equaling the NCAA 60m record after clocking 6.45 seconds. Watch Texas Tech’s Terrence Jones equals NCAA 60m record at Corky Classic. This weekend, the Bahamian could look to lower the NCAA mark he currently shares with Tennessee’s Christian Coleman (2017) and BYU’s Leonard Myles-Mills (1999).

Another home star, Ruth Usoro. who topped the women’s long jump field last weekend and was named the Big 12 Co-Athlete of the Week, will take aim at the current nation’s top mark of 6.58m (21-7.25) by Florida’s Jasmine Moore.

The Texas Tech Under Armour High School Classic is set for Friday (14) and Saturday (15).

List of teams attending the 2022 Texas Tech Red Raider Indoor Invitational:

Abilene Christian

Arkansas (women)

Barton CC

Houston

Kentucky

LSU

New Mexico Junior College

Oklahoma State

SMU

South Plains College

Texas Southern

Texas

USC (Southern Cal)

Western Texas