How to watch the 2022 U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games live?
Christine Mboma among stars eligible to defend world U20 titles in 2022

San Silvestre Vallecana 2021 results; wins for Azemiraw and Katir

Watch Taye and Aregawi break 5km world records in Barcelona

Results from the 2021 BOclassic Alto Adige - Corsa di San Silvestro

How to watch the San Silvestre Vallecana 2021 live?
US-Air-Force-Hispanic-Games
Watch the 2022 U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games live stream

How to watch the 2022 U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games live?

Watch and follow live coverage of the 2022 U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games this weekend live on ArmoryTrack.com with a RunnerSpace PLUS account.

Published

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games on Saturday (8) as it will be broadcast live from The New Balance Track & Field Center on ArmoryTrack.com and will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. Fans will be able to follow all the live results here.

Live coverage from The Armory New Balance Track & Field Center in New York City on Saturday will get underway at 9:00 am ET and you can see all the broadcast schedule, although it is subject to change. Get the full schedule here.

READ MORE: Keni Harrison headlines Millrose 60m hurdles field

The live web broadcast will include coverage of all oval track events. If you don’t have a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription you can Sign up here for one for an affordable price. On-demand archives of the meet will be posted here.

The U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games is one of the nation’s largest and most recognizable indoor high school track meets.

The 28th Annual U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games has been condensed to one day due to a snowstorm on Friday. All events are scheduled to take place on Saturday (Jan. 8).

“We’re anticipating a very exciting and especially busy U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games this Saturday including showcasing many of the region’s and country’s premier high school track & field student-athletes,” Armory Foundation Co-President Rita Finkel said. “Each indoor season the U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games is always circled on The Armory’s calendar as one of our biggest and most anticipated meets.”

The U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games is high in energy and tradition with numerous athletes posting U.S. No. 1 marks each year. The mile races at this year’s meet will be one of only two chances for athletes to automatically qualify for the junior mile at the prestigious 114th Millrose Games later this month.

Many of the country’s top-ranked student-athletes are competing in the U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games, including:

Boys

·       Gavin Sherry – Conard (CT): Eastbay Cross Country bronze medalist. US#1 outdoor 1600 for 2021 outdoor season. Running invitational mile.

·       Fitzroy Ledgister – St Peter’s Prep (NJ): US#6 55m 6.38 at Energice Hall of Fame Invitational. Attempting to break NJ 55m state record of 6.26 set in 2011.

Girls

·       Daphne Bonino – Ursuline School (NY): NY#2 at 1000 meters. Eastbay Cross Country Finalist. Running Invitational mile.

·       Elise Cooper – McDonough School (MD): US#5 among freshmen for 55m.

Each year, the Air Force honors the Leaders of Tomorrow, 10 area student-athletes who excel in the classroom. This year’s U.S. Air Force Leaders of Tomorrow recipients are:

·       Jose Perez                               Manhattan Center for Math & Science HS

·       Fernando Diaz                        Susan Wagner HS (Staten Island)

·       Chrysanthemum Osorio          Dewitt Clinton HS (Bronx)

·       James Winston                        High School for Math, Science & Engineering (Manhattan)

·       Dijonay Carty                         Hempstead HS

·       Arielle Smith                          Medgar Evers College Preparatory School (Brooklyn)

·       Sergio Marroquin                   Martin Van Buren HS (Queens)

·       Kianna Reyes                          Holy Cross HS (Queens)

·       Kevin Colon                           Cardinal Hayes HS (Bronx)

·       Brinesha Derrick-Bain            Bishop Loughlin HS (Brooklyn)

Complete information about the U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games, including reserved seating and the entire meet schedule, is available by clicking HERE.

