Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 USATF Cross Country Championships?
Advertisement

Main News

How to follow the Clemson Orange & Purple Elite Meet live?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games live?

Main News

Christine Mboma among stars eligible to defend world U20 titles in 2022

Main News

San Silvestre Vallecana 2021 results; wins for Azemiraw and Katir

Main News

Watch Taye and Aregawi break 5km world records in Barcelona
2022-USATF-Cross-Country-Championships
2022 USATF Cross Country Championships LIVE

Main News

How to watch the 2022 USATF Cross Country Championships?

Watch and follow the 2022 USATF Cross Country Championships presented by Toyota from San Diego, California on Saturday (8) via USATF.TV.

Published

The 2022 USATF Cross Country Championships presented by Toyota will be broadcast live from San Diego, California on Saturday (8) and you can watch all the live streaming coverage via USATF.TV. The live broadcast and on-demand video will be available for USATF.TV +PLUS subscribers. Subscribe here. On-demand videos will be available here. Click here for more details about the championships.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games live?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Below is the schedule for the championships with the first run set to go off at 11: 45 am ET with the Community 4 km. The live webstream broadcast will get underway at 12:25 pm ET with the Masters Women 6 km going off at 12:30 pm and Masters Men 8 km scheduled for 1:30 pm.

Join the live streaming coverage at 4:00 pm ET for the open women’s 10 km race, while the men’s open 10 km event will take place at 4:50 pm. You can follow the live Results at the link provided.

2022 USATF Cross Country Championships Schedule

READ MORE: How to follow the Clemson Orange & Purple Elite Meet live?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Schedule (Subject to change.)

Time (Pacific – Local)Time (Eastern)Event
8:45 am11:45 amCommunity 4 km
9:25 am12:25 pmBroadcast Begins
9:30 am12:30 pmMasters Women 6 km
10:30 am1:30 pmMasters Men 8 km
11:30 am2:30 pmU20 Women 6 km
12:15pm3:15pmU20 Men 8 km
1:00pm4:00pmOpen Women 10 km
1:50pm4:50 pmOpen Men 10 km
All races will be available for on-demand viewing.

More 2022 USATF Cross Country Championships Event Information

Click any of the links below to be taken directly to that information.

Entry Info | Entry Fees and Deadlines | Packet Pick-Up | Course Info | Course Preview | Parking | Weather | Credentials | Medical Services | Community 4k Race | Technical Meeting | Event Headquarters & Official Hotels | 2020 Pan Am Cross Country Selection Procedures | ADA Event Accommodations, Drug Testing, and Member Travel Discounts | Results

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Clemson-Orange-Purple-Elite-Meet Clemson-Orange-Purple-Elite-Meet

Main News

How to follow the Clemson Orange & Purple Elite Meet live?

Watch the 2022 Clemson Orange & Purple Elite Meet live online and follow all the results and updates. Watch live stream on ACCNX starting at...

15 mins ago
US-Air-Force-Hispanic-Games US-Air-Force-Hispanic-Games

Main News

How to watch the 2022 U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games live?

Watch and follow live coverage of the 2022 U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games this weekend live on ArmoryTrack.com with a RunnerSpace PLUS account.

32 mins ago
Hellen-Obiri-of-Kenya-wins-womens-5000m-title Hellen-Obiri-of-Kenya-wins-womens-5000m-title

Main News

How to watch the San Silvestre Vallecana 2021 live?

Watch live streaming coverage of the 57th San Silvestre Vallecana online with Hellen Obiri and Rodrigue Kwizera hoping to secure the titles in Madrid.

December 30, 2021
2021-Marine-Corps-Holiday-Classic-watch-live 2021-Marine-Corps-Holiday-Classic-watch-live

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Marine Corps Holiday Classic?

Watch the live streaming coverage of the 2021 Marine Corps Holiday Classic this week at The New Balance Track & Field Center at The...

December 27, 2021