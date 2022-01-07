How to watch the 2022 USATF Cross Country Championships?

The 2022 USATF Cross Country Championships presented by Toyota will be broadcast live from San Diego, California on Saturday (8) and you can watch all the live streaming coverage via USATF.TV. The live broadcast and on-demand video will be available for USATF.TV +PLUS subscribers. Subscribe here. On-demand videos will be available here. Click here for more details about the championships.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games live?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Below is the schedule for the championships with the first run set to go off at 11: 45 am ET with the Community 4 km. The live webstream broadcast will get underway at 12:25 pm ET with the Masters Women 6 km going off at 12:30 pm and Masters Men 8 km scheduled for 1:30 pm.

Join the live streaming coverage at 4:00 pm ET for the open women’s 10 km race, while the men’s open 10 km event will take place at 4:50 pm. You can follow the live Results at the link provided.

2022 USATF Cross Country Championships Schedule

READ MORE: How to follow the Clemson Orange & Purple Elite Meet live?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Schedule (Subject to change.) Time (Pacific – Local) Time (Eastern) Event 8:45 am 11:45 am Community 4 km 9:25 am 12:25 pm Broadcast Begins 9:30 am 12:30 pm Masters Women 6 km 10:30 am 1:30 pm Masters Men 8 km 11:30 am 2:30 pm U20 Women 6 km 12:15pm 3:15pm U20 Men 8 km 1:00pm 4:00pm Open Women 10 km 1:50pm 4:50 pm Open Men 10 km All races will be available for on-demand viewing.

More 2022 USATF Cross Country Championships Event Information

Click any of the links below to be taken directly to that information.

Entry Info | Entry Fees and Deadlines | Packet Pick-Up | Course Info | Course Preview | Parking | Weather | Credentials | Medical Services | Community 4k Race | Technical Meeting | Event Headquarters & Official Hotels | 2020 Pan Am Cross Country Selection Procedures | ADA Event Accommodations, Drug Testing, and Member Travel Discounts | Results