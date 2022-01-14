How to watch the 2022 Washington State Cougar Classic Invitational?

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State men’s and women’s track and field teams jump back into action from the winter break this weekend, as the Cougars will be heading out to compete in three meets throughout the Evergreen State.

WSU will host both the Cougar Classic Open and the Cougar Classic Invitational this weekend at the Podium in Spokane. The Cougar Classic Open will take this on Friday, Jan. 14, while the Cougar Classic Invitational will run from Friday to Saturday in Spokane. A select few of Cougars will also be heading over to Seattle on Saturday to compete in the UW Preview.

Fans are welcome to attend this weekend’s Cougar Classic Open and Cougar Classic Invitational. Tickets can be purchased for both meets can be purchased here.

Fans coming to the meets in Spokane this weekend must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required to enter The Podium. All guests 12 years of age and older must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 OR proof of a negative FDA-approved molecular (e.g., PCR) or antigen COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. Please click HERE for additional details.

How and where to watch the 2022 Washington State Cougar Classic Invitational?

Cougar Classic Open

Cougar Classic Open will take place this Friday at the Podium. Field events are set to begin at 9 a.m. PT, while running events start two hours later at 11 a.m. PT. A full list of events and start times can be found here.

The Field

A total of 18 teams from all levels of the NCAA will be competing at the Cougar Classic Open this weekend. WSU will not be competing in the open but will be hosting it. UCLA will be representing the Pac-12 and Eastern Washington, Gonzaga, Montana, San Francisco State and San Jose State and UC Santa Barbara will make up the remainder of the NCAA Division I schools competing at the Podium this weekend. Heat sheets for this weekends event can be found here.

Live Results

Fans can follow the action this weekend by clicking the link here.

Live Stream

Fans can watch the action this weekend by clicking the link here. A paid membership to Runnerspace.com is required to watch the meets.

Cougar Classic Invitational

The Cougar Classic Invitational will run from Friday, Jan. 14, to Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Podium in Spokane. On Friday, both field events and running events are set to begin at 7 p.m. PT. On Saturday, field events begin at 10 a.m. PT, while running events start at 12 p.m. PT. A full list of events and start times can be found here.

The Field

A total of 18 teams from all levels of the NCAA will be competing at the Cougar Classic Invitational this weekend. In addition to Washington State, Oregon and UCLA will be representing the Pac-12 at the Cougar Classic Invitational. Boise State, Eastern Washington, Fresno State Gonzaga, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, San Jose State and Santa Clara make up the remainder of the NCAA Division I schools competing at the Podium this weekend. Heat sheets for this weekend’s event can be found here.

Live Results

Fans can follow the action this weekend by clicking the link here.

Live Stream

Fans can watch the action this weekend by clicking the link here. A paid membership to Runnerspace.com is required to watch the meets.

UW Preview

A total of 10 WSU runners will compete at the UW Preview this Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Dempsey Indoor Facility. The Cougars will send a total of 10 runner to compete in the 3,000-meter run, which starts at 2:15 p.m. PT, while six runners will also race in the mile at 11:00 a.m. PT. A full list of events and start times can be found here.

The Field

Washington State will be competing against Oregon, Washington and Stanford at this weekend’s UW Preview. Runners for the WSU men’s team include graduate student Colton Johnsen, graduate student Zach Stallings, freshman Kelvin Limo, senior Amir Ado, sophomore Sam Griffith, and freshman Leif Swanson. For the WSU women’s team, sophomore Neema Kimtai, sophomore Caroline Jerotich, and freshman Alaina Stone Boggs will be competing.

Live Results

Fans can follow the action this weekend by clicking the link here.

Live Stream

Fans can watch the action this weekend by clicking the link here.