Arkansas-Razorback-Invitational
Watch the Arkansas Razorback Invitational

How to watch the Arkansas Razorback Invitational live stream?

Fans can watch live streaming coverage of the Arkansas Razorback Invitational this Friday and Saturday on the ESPN SEC Netwok + via WatchESPN.

Published

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas hosts another star-studded Razorback Invitational this Friday and Saturday with a stellar field of 12 teams that includes schools from each of the Power 5 conferences inside the Randal Tyson Track Center. Action on Friday will begin at 5:50 pm CT, while on Saturday the live streaming coverage will get going at 12:30 pm.

Watch all the live streaming coverage on the ESPN SEC Netwok + via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Three programs currently among the top 25 in the early season national merit rating index include No. 9 Iowa, No. 11 Georgia, and No. 22 Iowa State. Joining them are LSU, the 2021 NCAA Outdoor champions, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Stanford, and USC.

Live Stream links:

Friday, 5:50 p.m. CT: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/0ca5b5d3-9677-4158-8268-b6949007223c

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. CT: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/cc0be983-e9d4-4a99-88f9-f1def671baa2

Live Events & Schedule: https://flashresults.com/2022_Meets/Indoor/01-28_Razorback/index.htm

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe

“I’m thrilled with the teams we are hosting this weekend,” said Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam.

“This is just a great field to put together this time of the year. We have a destination facility, and teams know we run it right with our great officials. We should have a great event this weekend in Fayetteville with some great athletes.”

Featured events for the Razorbacks this weekend includes the heptathlon, 60m hurdles and 3,000m. The heptathlon will start at 11:45 a.m. on Friday and continue at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. Friday’s field events start at 2 p.m. while running events begin at 5:50 p.m. On Saturday, running events start at 11 a.m. while field events begin at 1 p.m.

As always, please remember that you can follow all the indoor results and updates on our results page here, and stay up-to-date with all the latest track and field news from our homepage.

By SHAWN PRICE
Arkansas Athletics

