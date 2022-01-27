How to watch the Arkansas Razorback Invitational live stream?

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas hosts another star-studded Razorback Invitational this Friday and Saturday with a stellar field of 12 teams that includes schools from each of the Power 5 conferences inside the Randal Tyson Track Center. Action on Friday will begin at 5:50 pm CT, while on Saturday the live streaming coverage will get going at 12:30 pm.
Watch all the live streaming coverage on the ESPN SEC Netwok + via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
Three programs currently among the top 25 in the early season national merit rating index include No. 9 Iowa, No. 11 Georgia, and No. 22 Iowa State. Joining them are LSU, the 2021 NCAA Outdoor champions, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Stanford, and USC.
Live Stream links:
Friday, 5:50 p.m. CT: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/0ca5b5d3-9677-4158-8268-b6949007223c
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. CT: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/cc0be983-e9d4-4a99-88f9-f1def671baa2
Live Events & Schedule: https://flashresults.com/2022_Meets/Indoor/01-28_Razorback/index.htm
“I’m thrilled with the teams we are hosting this weekend,” said Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam.
“This is just a great field to put together this time of the year. We have a destination facility, and teams know we run it right with our great officials. We should have a great event this weekend in Fayetteville with some great athletes.”
Featured events for the Razorbacks this weekend includes the heptathlon, 60m hurdles and 3,000m. The heptathlon will start at 11:45 a.m. on Friday and continue at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. Friday’s field events start at 2 p.m. while running events begin at 5:50 p.m. On Saturday, running events start at 11 a.m. while field events begin at 1 p.m.
By SHAWN PRICE
Arkansas Athletics