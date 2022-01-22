Connect with us

How to watch the Boston University Battle in Beantown?
How to the watch the 2022 Northern Ireland International Cross Country?

How to watch the Potts Classic live streaming

Long jump star Tara Davis targets big jump at Millrose Games

How to watch the 2022 Dr. MLK Jr. Collegiate Invitational?

How to watch the 2022 Vanderbilt Invitational?
How to watch Battle in Beantown live

Watch the live streaming coverage of Boston University’s Battle in Beantown on Saturday (Jan. 22) at the Track & Tennis Center on the FloTrack network.

Published

BOSTON – Watch live streaming coverage as the Boston University indoor track & field teams kick off their traditional stretch of four home meets in four weeks this weekend. The Terriers are hosting a number of northeast programs for the Battle in Beantown on Saturday (22) at the Track & Tennis Center.

How to watch the live streaming
When: Saturday, January 22 – 1:00 p.m.
TV: Download the FloSports TV app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast
Mobile: Download the FloSports iOS and Android apps
Web: Bookmark FloTrack.org in your favorite browser

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Vanderbilt Invitational?

WATCH (FLOTRACK) | LIVE RESULTS | MEET SCHEDULE PARKING ADVISORY

For fans who will are unable to travel to the venue, you don’t have to miss the action as FloTrack will provide live coverage of the track events from the Battle in Beantown. Catch all of the action and start your subscription today! SIGN UP HERE.

Live results and updates will also be available to track all your favorite runners and events using the links above on this page.

Albany, Boston College, Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, UConn, Massachusetts, and UMass Lowell will all be in attendance to create a nine-team field. Field events start at noon while track events will begin at 1 p.m.

The Terriers are looking to build off an impressive showing last month in the Sharon Colyear Danville Season Opener, which featured a school record, three top-10 throws in program history, and several outstanding first impressions by newcomers.

Meanwhile, don’t forget to check out the action from the 2022 Northern Ireland International Cross Country and you can watch the live stream as well.

As always, you can follow all the indoor results and updates on our results page here, and stay up-to-date with all the latest track and field news from our homepage.

