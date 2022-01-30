How to watch the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic (Men)

BOSTON – The Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic track & field indoor home meet continues on Sunday (30) as the men will take center stage. The women’s events took place on Friday (Jan. 28) while the men’s events were pushed back a couple of days because of the incoming snowstorm.

How To Watch Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic

When: Sunday, January 30 – 11:30 a.m.

TV: Download the FloSports TV app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast

Mobile: Download the FloSports iOS and Android apps

Web: Bookmark FloTrack.org in your favorite browser

Watch live streaming coverage of the meet on Sunday on FLOTRACK with the action slated to begin at 11:00 am ET. Several top athletes from across the country are again expected to visit the Track & Tennis Center on the BU campus. SUNDAY SCHEDULE | LIVE RESULTS

SUNDAY FIELD EVENTS

SUNDAY RUNNING EVENTS