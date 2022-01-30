Connect with us

How to watch the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic (Men)
Watch-Battle-in-Beantown
How to watch Boston University track and field live

How to watch the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic (Men)

Watch the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic live streaming coverage on Sunday (30) as the men bow into action. Watch live on FloTrack.

Published

BOSTON – The Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic track & field indoor home meet continues on Sunday (30) as the men will take center stage. The women’s events took place on Friday (Jan. 28) while the men’s events were pushed back a couple of days because of the incoming snowstorm.

How To Watch Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic

When: Sunday, January 30 – 11:30 a.m.
TV: Download the FloSports TV app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast
Mobile: Download the FloSports iOS and Android apps
Web: Bookmark FloTrack.org in your favorite browser

Watch live streaming coverage of the meet on Sunday on FLOTRACK with the action slated to begin at 11:00 am ET. Several top athletes from across the country are again expected to visit the Track & Tennis Center on the BU campus. SUNDAY SCHEDULE | LIVE RESULTS

If you don’t have a FloTrack account, please visit the website to sign up so you can catch all of the action and start your subscription today! SIGN UP HERE.

DID YOU MISS THESE YESTERDAY?

SUNDAY FIELD EVENTS

StatusEventRoundEntriesStart ListPerformance ListResults
UnseededMen’s Long JumpFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s Pole VaultFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s High JumpFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s Shot PutFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s Triple JumpFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s Weight ThrowFinalEntries Performance List 

SUNDAY RUNNING EVENTS

StatusEventRoundEntriesStart ListPerformance ListResults
UnseededMen’s 60m HurdlesFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s Invitational 60m HurdlesPrelimEntries Performance List 
UnseededWomen’s Invitational DMRFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s Open DMRFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s 60 MetersFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s Invitational 60 MetersPrelimEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s 400 MetersFinalEntries Performance List 
Men’s Invitational 60m HurdlesFinal  Performance List 
Men’s Invitational 60 MetersFinal  Performance List 
UnseededMen’s 500 MetersFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s 200 MetersFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s 1000 MetersFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s 4 x 400m RelayFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s 800 MetersFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s 1 Mile RunFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s 3000 MetersFinalEntries Performance List 
UnseededMen’s 5000 MetersFinalEntries Performance List

