How to watch the Clemson Bob Pollock Invitational?
How to watch the Nebraska Adidas Classic?

How to watch the Arkansas Razorback Invitational live stream?

How to watch the Texas Tech Open and Multis?￼

How to watch the 2022 INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe

How to watch Rod McCravy Memorial live; schedule and live results
Watch the 2022 Bob Pollock Invitational live

How to watch the Clemson Bob Pollock Invitational?

You can Watch live stream of the 2022 Bob Pollock Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Facility on Friday (28) and Saturday (29).

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Bob Pollock Invitational which take place at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Facility on Friday (28) and Saturday (29). Highlights and results will be updated here throughout the two-day contest. For those looking to watch live streaming, please tune in to the ACCNX network via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

How to watch and follow the Bob Pollock Invitational live?

Live Results || Heat Sheets || Meet Central || Watch Friday || Watch Saturday

Among the leading schools fielding teams are Clemson, Florida State, Florida, NC State, Tennessee, and North Carolina A&T, while international athletes from Jamaica, Canada, France and the US Virgin Island, along with several other professionals will also compete.

The likes of Andre Ewers (JAM), Chris Belcher, Favour Ashe of Tennessee, teammate Joella Lloyd, Grace Stark of Florida and Kayla White, are among the leading entrants for the women’s and men’s short sprints, while Kendell Williams and Eddie Lovett of the US Virgin Island are among the top hurdlers and Florida’s Talitha Diggs, Taylor Manson and Jacory Patterson lead the women’s and men’s 400m lists.

The Florida Gators have traveled with one of the strongest squads with Mike Holloway’s team consisting of 46 athletes this weekend’s event where they will compete in 22 different events.

After not field anyone in the 400m and only a handful in the 800m at the first meet (Clemson Invitational, Jan. 14-15), Florida will send out most of the roster return to their main events.

I can’t wait to see how well they will do!

