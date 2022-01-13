How to watch the Clemson Invitational live?

CLEMSON, S.C. – The indoor track and field season is hitting full stride this weekend as the Clemson Tigers gear up for their third meet of the season. Clemson will host a strong lineup this week at the Clemson Invitational and the meet will stream on ACCNX on both Friday (14) and Saturday (15).

How can you watch and follow the Clemson Invitational?

Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex

Friday-Saturday, January 14-15 Fri. 2-5:20 p.m. Sat. 11-3:20 p.m.

Streaming: Watch Friday | Watch Saturday

Follow: Live results | Heat Sheet

Action on Friday will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Saturday’s coverage getting underway at 11:00 a.m. The Clemson Invitational will welcome 10 teams. Leading the lineup this week are Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and Texas. Hampton, North Carolina A&T, UCF, Kennesaw State, Richmond, and Charleston Southern fill out the remainder of the schools invited.

In addition, the Clemson Invitational will also feature several high-profile athletes who are set to open their indoor campaigns. American world record holder in the 100 meters hurdles Keni Harrison will be competing in the women’s 60m hurdles along with Jamaica’s Danielle Williams. Anna Hall who joined Florida during the offseason will make her debut for the Gators in the women’s 60m hurdles as well.

Meanwhile, Olympians Jenna Prandini (USA) Natoya Goule (Jamaica), and Kyron McMaster (British Virgin Islands).

Matthew Boling of Georgia will compete in the men’s long jump and the 200m, while he’s also down to race as a member of the 4x400m relay team as well.

Olympian and American champion Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T is scheduled to race in the men’s 400m and 200m.

Meanwhile, A few Clemson’s newcomers will be making their Clemson debuts this weekend, some with the potential to make an immediate impact on Program Director Mark Elliott’s squad.

“Some of our midterm enrollees are looking to start their season strong,” Elliott said. “It will be good to see how those who competed last week build on their success. This is a great opportunity to look at the full team and how they are competing.”

The meet is open to the public and attendance is free. Parking is available outside the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex.

For all the most up-to-date information regarding Clemson Track & Field, visit ClemsonTigers.com and follow @ClemsonTrackXC on Twitter and Instagram.