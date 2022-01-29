How to watch the Cooks Classic 2022 meet in New Zealand?

Watch live streaming coverage of the Cooks Classic 2022 at Cooks Gardens in Wanganui, New Zealand on Sunday (30) local time free on the Sky Sport Next YouTube Channel. The outdoor Area Permit meet is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour – Challenger series.

Watch the action from the comfort of your homes on YouTube, while updates and results will also be available here.

How to watch and follow Cooks Classic 2022 on Youtube?

Leading the way among the entrants is Shot Put star Tom Walsh, who is set to open his season at the meet.

Walsh finished with the bronze medal at the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo, last summer and the 29-year-old will be hoping to be on the podium again this summer at the World Championships in Eugene, Ore.

As part of his preparations for this busy summer, Walsh will be aiming for a good start and he will have the shot put record of 21.11m in sight after losing it to fellow Tokyo Olympian Jacko Gill last year.

Potts Classic winner Nick Palmer is also entered for the shot put and he will be trying to make it two wins this season.

Meanwhile, Eric Speakman will be seeking to for a strong performance in the men’s mile, while Julian Oakley is expected to make an exciting race.

Elsewhere, Katherine Camp, the three-time national 800m champion, will be one of the main contenders in the hunt for the top podium spot in the New Zealand women’s mile championship.