How to watch the Cooks Classic 2022 meet in New Zealand?
Thompson-Herah signs up for Birmingham Indoor 60m

Alicia Monson and Weini Kelati to battle over 3000m at Millrose Games

Michael Saruni returns for Millrose Games 800m; Donavan Brazier to run 400m

Lyles, Knighton, Baker set for New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 60m clash

Elle Purrier St. Pierre leads WHOOP Women’s Wanamaker Mile at Millrose Games
Watch the Cooks Classic 2022 meet in New Zealand

How to watch the Cooks Classic 2022 meet in New Zealand?

Watch the Cooks Classic 2022 meet in New Zealand live on YouTube with Olympic bronze medalist in the men’s Shot Put, Tom Walsh set to compete.

Published

Watch live streaming coverage of the Cooks Classic 2022 at Cooks Gardens in Wanganui, New Zealand on Sunday (30) local time free on the Sky Sport Next YouTube Channel. The outdoor Area Permit meet is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour – Challenger series.

Watch the action from the comfort of your homes on YouTube, while updates and results will also be available here.

How to watch and follow Cooks Classic 2022 on Youtube?

Leading the way among the entrants is Shot Put star Tom Walsh, who is set to open his season at the meet.

READ MORE: Purrier St. Pierre, Hoare among the highlighted performers at Millrose Games

Walsh finished with the bronze medal at the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo, last summer and the 29-year-old will be hoping to be on the podium again this summer at the World Championships in Eugene, Ore.

As part of his preparations for this busy summer, Walsh will be aiming for a good start and he will have the shot put record of 21.11m in sight after losing it to fellow Tokyo Olympian Jacko Gill last year.

Potts Classic winner Nick Palmer is also entered for the shot put and he will be trying to make it two wins this season.

Meanwhile, Eric Speakman will be seeking to for a strong performance in the men’s mile, while Julian Oakley is expected to make an exciting race.

Elsewhere, Katherine Camp, the three-time national 800m champion, will be one of the main contenders in the hunt for the top podium spot in the New Zealand women’s mile championship.

