How to watch the JAAA/Puma Development Meet #1 live?

The Jamaica 2022 track and field season resumes this weekend in Kingston, and you can watch live streaming coverage of the JAAA/Puma Development Meet #1 at Jamaica College Track. It’s a very good day for running and fans and athletes should enjoy the forecast. All COVID-19 protocols must be practiced throughout the entire duration of today’s meet.

Live streaming coverage is brought to you courtesy of TrackAlerts.com with the coverage free to view here and also via the TrackAlerts TV YouTube Channel. For live results please click here

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Texas Aggie Invitational?

Meets that were scheduled for last week were canceled so fans will be delighted to have some action to watch this weekend.

A number of the country’s top schools will be in action today with the likes of Holmwood Technical, St. Jago, Edwin Allen, Vere, Lacovia, St. Catherine, Immaculate, and Mount Alvernia being among the girls’ schools down to compete.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, on the boys’ side Jamaica College (JC), Kingston (KC), Calabar, St. Jago, and Edwin Allen are just a few of the listed schools down to continue preparations for what is expected to be a very busy season for Jamaica junior athletes.

Jamaica will host the regional top junior athletics championships, the Carifta Games, later this year and a number of these student-athletes will be hoping to secure a place in the country’s squad.

As always, please remember that you can follow all the indoor results and updates on our results page here, and stay up-to-date with all the latest track and field news from our homepage.