How to watch the Nebraska Adidas Classic?
How to watch the Arkansas Razorback Invitational live stream?

How to watch the Texas Tech Open and Multis?￼

How to watch the 2022 INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe

How to watch Rod McCravy Memorial live; schedule and live results

Shaunae Miller-Uibo returns to New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
Nebraska Adidas Classic watch and follow live stream

Live streaming of the Nebraska Adidas Classic on Friday (28) and Saturday (29) at the Devaney Center Indoor Track online and follow all the results.

Published

The Nebraska track and field team is home for the third week in a row, hosting the Adidas Classic on Friday-Saturday, Jan. 28-29 at the Devaney Center Indoor Track and yes, you can watch live streaming coverage of the meet on both days.
 
Friday’s first day of action will get underway at 11:30 a.m. with the multi events, while Saturday’s competition is set for a 10:30 a.m. start. LIVE RESULTS | WATCH LIVE VIDEO STREAM | MEET NOTES

READ MORE: Oklahoma State distance runner Isai Rodriguez in good spirit after car accident

Joining Nebraska at this year’s Adidas Classic are Northern Arizona, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Texas State and Wichita State.
 
In their last time on the track, the Huskers combined to capture 22 event titles at the Prairie Wolf Invitational and Mark Colligan Memorial last weekend.
 
Huskers Climbing Top 10 All-Time Chart
Six Huskers have reached the top 10 of the all-time indoor records in program history this season. Alex Talley set the school record in the weight throw in his Husker debut at the K-State Winter Invitational and sits fifth in the shot put. Darius Luff is tied for fourth in program history in the 60m hurdles, while Henry Zimmerman is seventh in the weight throw. In his first season at Nebraska, Maxwell Otterdahl is eighth in the weight throw and 10th in the shot put.

On the women’s side, Taylor Latimer set the school record in the weight throw at the Graduate Classic and is also ninth in the shot put. Axelina Johansson climbed to fourth all-time in the shot put in her first meet with Nebraska at the K-State Winter Invitational.

As always, please remember that you can follow all the indoor results and updates on our results page here, and stay up-to-date with all the latest track and field news from our homepage.

