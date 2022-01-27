How to watch the Nebraska Adidas Classic?

The Nebraska track and field team is home for the third week in a row, hosting the Adidas Classic on Friday-Saturday, Jan. 28-29 at the Devaney Center Indoor Track and yes, you can watch live streaming coverage of the meet on both days.



Friday’s first day of action will get underway at 11:30 a.m. with the multi events, while Saturday’s competition is set for a 10:30 a.m. start. LIVE RESULTS | WATCH LIVE VIDEO STREAM | MEET NOTES

Joining Nebraska at this year’s Adidas Classic are Northern Arizona, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Texas State and Wichita State.



In their last time on the track, the Huskers combined to capture 22 event titles at the Prairie Wolf Invitational and Mark Colligan Memorial last weekend.



Huskers Climbing Top 10 All-Time Chart

Six Huskers have reached the top 10 of the all-time indoor records in program history this season. Alex Talley set the school record in the weight throw in his Husker debut at the K-State Winter Invitational and sits fifth in the shot put. Darius Luff is tied for fourth in program history in the 60m hurdles, while Henry Zimmerman is seventh in the weight throw. In his first season at Nebraska, Maxwell Otterdahl is eighth in the weight throw and 10th in the shot put.

On the women’s side, Taylor Latimer set the school record in the weight throw at the Graduate Classic and is also ninth in the shot put. Axelina Johansson climbed to fourth all-time in the shot put in her first meet with Nebraska at the K-State Winter Invitational.

