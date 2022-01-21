How to watch the Potts Classic live streaming

Watch live streaming coverage, follow live results and the schedule for the 2022 Allan & Sylvia Potts Classic – Area Permit Meet – at Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park in New Zealand on Saturday (22) (Friday night ET time).

How to watch the 2022 Potts Classic?

The meet will be streamed live on the Sky Sport Next YouTube Channel, while the live results and updates will be available by clicking here. The action is set to begin at 8:30 pm ET (Jan 21) and coverage will be free worldwide.

Several other nation’s athletes will be looking to kick-start their track and field season with a strong performance as they continue preparations for the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, later this summer.

Among athletes slated to compete at the Potts Classic in Hastings this weekend are Zoe Hobbs, Katherine Camp, James Preston, and Camryn Smart, while Eva Goodisson, who is targeting a spot on the New Zealand triathlon team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, will also take to the take.

Hobbs is seeking to better her New Zealand 100m record when she takes on some of the country’s women sprinters. Hobbs leads the list of entrants with her national record of 11.27 seconds, set at the end of the year.

Camp takes on a strong field in the women’s 800m, with the three-time national champion set to go up against local star Holly Manning.

Meanwhile, Goodisson will lineup in the women’s New Zealand 3000m Championships and will be hoping to give a good account of herself on her home track.