How to watch the Simmons-Harvey Invitational live?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hardware is on the line in front of a national Big Ten Network audience this Saturday (Jan. 15) for the University of Michigan men’s and women’s track and field teams when they host rivals Michigan State, Indiana and Notre Dame at the world-class U-M Indoor Track Building for the team-scored Simmons-Harvey Invitational.

Where to watch the Simmons-Harvey Invitational?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the Simmons-Harvey Invitational meet from the link below, while live results and updates are also available.

EVENT: Simmons-Harvey Invitational (U-M Indoor Track Building), 11 a.m.

EVENT: Simmons-Harvey Invitational (U-M Indoor Track Building), 11 a.m.

TV: B1G+ | Live Results | Watch Live Video Streaming

Both the men’s and the women’s competitions will comprise a single session — unlike the split men’s and women’s competitions of the 2021 season — beginning with the start of field events at 11 a.m. Preliminary rounds of the 60-meter hurdles and 60-meter dash begin at 11:30 a.m., with the finals-only portion of the track program set to begin at 12:30 p.m. The meet is expected to conclude prior to 4 p.m.

While the proceedings will be streamed live on B1G+, the meet will not air on Big Ten Network until 4:30 p.m., when it makes its tape-delayed television debut.

Entries will not be finalized until Thursday afternoon. Check back to this release for the full details on when each Wolverine will be competing in which events.

Each team is permitted as many as six entries per event, with the top two finishers per school in each event contributing to the overall team scoring. Event winners will score nine points for their respective teams, with the next seven eligible athletes garnering between seven points and one point, depending on their order of finish (9-7-6-5-4-3-2-1).

The team with the most points after all 15 events per gender are finished will earn the team trophy.

Live results will be available through Delta Timing, and updates will be posted throughout the day on the official social media channels of Michigan track and field.