How to watch the Ted Nelson Invitational live?

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to host the Ted Nelson Invitational on Friday (14) and Saturday (15) at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium and you can watch the live streaming coverage on ESPN SEC Network +.

How you can watch and stream the Ted Nelson Invitational?

The Aggies will entertain the likes of North Texas, Sam Houston State, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, UT-Arlington, UT-San Antonio, along with other regional teams, while several notable several high-profile professionals are also entered in the meet.

Leading the way is Texas A&M’s two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu, while Shannon Osika, Ella Donaghu and Jessica Hull are entered the 3000m. Craig Engles and Charlie Hunter are also on the schedule to open their respective campaigns.

The Texas A&M entered group for the Ted Nelson Invitational includes the likes of Lamara Distin, Tyra Gittens, Jania Martin, Jaevin Reed, Deborah Acquah, Kaylah Robinson, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Charokee Young on the women’s side.

Brandon Miller, Devon Achane, Lance Broome, Allon Clay, Omajuwa Etiwe, Moitalel Mpoke, James Smith II and Emmanuel Yeboah are down to compete on the men’s side.

“This will be a relatively competitive meet that starts a ladder of competitions where each one gets a little bit more competitive,” said Pat Henry head coach. “We had an early December meet where we got to look at some of our personal and now we’ll get to see a few more things this weekend.

“A lot of this is about where we are at right now and each athlete begins to understand where they are in the relationship to the training they have done to this point.



“Sixteen athletes will qualify in each event for the NCAA Indoor Championships. If you look at years past, the first couple meets really dictate about half of that field because the great ones are ready to go.

“Then you have some time for the other ones to come along. This meet is about finding a few new people. We know who the great ones are, let’s see what our young ones are able to do.”