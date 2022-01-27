How to watch the Texas Tech Open and Multis?￼

The Texas Tech Open and Multis will take place on Friday (28) and Saturday (29) and you can watch all the live streaming coverage of the meet on the ESPN+ Network. Live results, schedule and heat sheets are also available for both days at the Sports Performance Center. Multis Schedule and the Meet Schedule

How to watch and follow the Texas Tech Open and Multis

Another top lineup is set to feature at the meet with Abilene Christian, Air Force, Arizona, Auburn, Boise State, Florida State, Incarnate Word, Kansas State, New Mexico JC, North Texas, Northwestern State, Oklahoma, San Diego State, Stephen F Austin, Tarleton, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Texas Tech, University of Central Arkansas, UT Arlington, Western Texas, and West Texas A&M the teams attending.

The action on Friday will begin at 3:00 pm CT with the women’s Weight Throw and Pole Vault, while the first track event on the first of the two days will begin at 5:00 pm and it is the women’s 60m Hurdles heats.

Beside the 60m hurdles races, day one will also see track action in the 60m, 400m, 600m, and the DMR. The meet is slated to complete at 4:05 pm on Saturday.

On Saturday, the schedule will get going at 10:00 am with the women’s Shot Put, while at 11:30 am the men’s Shot Put will take place. Running events will begin at 11:30 am with the women’s 200m, while the men’s category will get going 12:00 pm.

As always, please remember that you can follow all the indoor results and updates on our results page here