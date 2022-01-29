How to watch the Washington Indoor Invitational?

SEATTLE — The second Dempsey Indoor meet of the season – the Washington Indoor Invitational – will continue the weekend with another large and deep fields ready for action on Saturday (29) and you can watch live streaming on Runnerspace. Don’t forget to follow the Live Results

More than seven-hundred athletes were entered, including more than fifty Washington athletes set on improving on their season opener or hunting for NCAA qualifying marks.

The action began a day ago on Friday and the schedule featured events such as the 60m hurdles, 200-meters, and the first 5,000-meter, as well as the distance medley relays. On Saturday the coverage gets going again at 9:30 a.m. and will continue until approximately 4:30 p.m.

Teams from near and far have send full or partial squads to the Washington Indoor Invitational this weekend so fans can expect a busy day. Teams from the Pac-12, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, and Washington State will all be represented. Other notable teams coming in are Boise State, BYU, Gonzaga, Northern Arizona, Portland, San Francisco, UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara, and Utah State. The PNW will be well represented as well, with large contingents from Seattle U., SPU, Western Washington, Western Oregon, Central Washington, and George Fox.