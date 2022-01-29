Connect with us

How to watch the Washington Indoor Invitational?
College

Video: Ole Miss star thrower Shey Taiwo historic moment at Indiana Relays 

College

Watch Texas Tech's Terrence Jones equals NCAA 60m record at Corky Classic

College

Kemba Nelson and Micah Williams hunt titles at Cougar Classic

How to watch the Simmons-Harvey Invitational live?

College

Where to watch the 2022 Vanderbilt Commodore Challenge
How to watch the Washington Indoor Invitational?

College

How to watch the Washington Indoor Invitational?

Watch live stream of the Washington Indoor Invitational on Runnerspace on Saturday (29), with starting lists, schedule and live results also available.

Published

SEATTLE — The second Dempsey Indoor meet of the season – the Washington Indoor Invitational – will continue the weekend with another large and deep fields ready for action on Saturday (29) and you can watch live streaming on Runnerspace. Don’t forget to follow the Live Results

The live streaming broadcast will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. If you already have one then you can just log into your action and click on the meet you would like to watch. However, you don’t have at RunnerSpace paid account, please click the link that follows to Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS.

Remember, on demand videos will be made available here at the conclusion of the meet.

How to Watch more indoor track live stream this weekend?

READ MORE: How to watch the Arkansas Razorback Invitational live stream?

READ MORE: How to watch the Clemson Bob Pollock Invitational?

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Millrose Games World Athletics Indoor meeting?

READ MORE: How to watch the Texas Tech Open and Multis?

More than seven-hundred athletes were entered, including more than fifty Washington athletes set on improving on their season opener or hunting for NCAA qualifying marks.

The action began a day ago on Friday and the schedule featured events such as the 60m hurdles, 200-meters, and the first 5,000-meter, as well as the distance medley relays. On Saturday the coverage gets going again at 9:30 a.m. and will continue until approximately 4:30 p.m.

Teams from near and far have send full or partial squads to the Washington Indoor Invitational this weekend so fans can expect a busy day. Teams from the Pac-12, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, and Washington State will all be represented. Other notable teams coming in are Boise State, BYU, Gonzaga, Northern Arizona, Portland, San Francisco, UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara, and Utah State. The PNW will be well represented as well, with large contingents from Seattle U., SPU, Western Washington, Western Oregon, Central Washington, and George Fox.

