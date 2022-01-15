Connect with us

Kemba Nelson and Micah Williams hunt titles at Cougar Classic
2022 Washington State Indoor Cougar Classic

Kemba Nelson and Micah Williams hunt titles at Cougar Classic

NCAA 60m champions Kemba Nelson and Micah Williams are targeting a winning start when they feature in the event at the 2022 Cougar Classic.

EUGENE, Ore. – The 2022 Washington State Indoor Cougar Classic will provide some top-class performances on Saturday (15) and you can watch the live streaming broadcast from Spokane, Wash via RunnerSpace.com.

The meet will feature a number of reigning NCAA champions, including sprint pair Kemba Nelson (60m) and Micah Williams (60m) who are among the leading contenders for the women’s and men’s 60m dash titles.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Washington State Cougar Classic Invitational?

The live broadcast and on-demand video will be available for RunnerSpace +PLUS subscribers. If you are not already a subscriber, please click here to sign up for an account, which is a paid service. On-demand videos will be available here. The live broadcast from the 2022 Washington State Indoor Cougar Classic will begin at 3:00 pm ET.

Follow all the indoor results and updates on our results page here, and stay up-to-date with all the latest track and field news from our homepage.

NOTE: The broadcast schedule is subject to change. Get the full schedule here. The broadcast will be focused on events taking place on the track oval.

The Cougar Classic is being contested at The Podium, a new facility to the Pacific Northwest that will host the USATF Indoor Championships in late February. 

The Cougar Classic Invitational section is a two-day meet, which began on Friday with the men’s high jump and weight throw. The action continues with a full schedule Saturday starting at 1:00 pm with field event coverage.

Fans attending the meet this weekend in Spokane must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required to enter The Podium. All guests 12 years of age and older must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 OR proof of a negative FDA-approved molecular (e.g., PCR) or antigen COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. Please click HERE for additional details.
 

