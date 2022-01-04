Connect with us

Keni Harrison headlines Millrose 60m hurdles field
World record-holder Agnes Tirop found dead after reported stabbing incident

Warholm, Rojas, McLaughlin world records ratified

Okagbare reportedly handed 4-year ban after losing doping appeal

How to watch 2021 Sir Walter Miler live broadcast

BYU cross country schedule for 2021-22 announced
Keni-Harrison-runs-100m-hurdles-US-trials
2019 USATF Championships: Keni Harrison on the way to a hurdles victory. Photo by Patrick Holleran, Shannon Digital Imaging

World-record holder and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Keni Harrison leads a strong women’s 60m hurdles race at the 114th Millrose Games this month.

NEW YORK, NY – Keni Harrison, the 100m hurdles world-record holder and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, will be among a stellar women’s 60m hurdles race at the 114th Millrose Games on January 29th at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center. 

The defending Millrose Games champion, Harrison set the current 100m hurdles world record of 12.20 in July of 2016. She won her first major international gold medal at the 2018 World Indoor Championships, running 7.70 in the 60m hurdles to set the American record. In addition to her silver medal in Tokyo, Harrison also earned silver at the 2019 World Championship and is a five-time U.S. national champion.

READ MORE: Christian Coleman vs Trayvon Bromell over 60m at Millrose Games

“I had such a great time competing at Millrose in 2020,” Harrison said. “Looking forward to defending my title in 2022.”

Harrison will be one of six Olympians in the Women’s 60m hurdles in the Millrose Games including three other Olympic finalists from Tokyo. 

Jamaica’s Britany Anderson placed eighth in the Olympic final. Anderson is the world junior record holder in the 100m hurdles with her 2019 mark of 12.71. She won gold at the 2017 U18 Championships, and silver at the 2018 U20 Championships.

Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas placed sixth in that final. Charlton is a three-time CARIFTA Games champion and was a seven-time All-American at Purdue.

Gabbi Cunningham, the seventh-place finisher in Tokyo, was an 18-time All-ACC performer while competing at North Carolina State. She earned gold on the 4x100m relay at the 2017 Pan American Junior Championships.

READ MORE: Winners at the 2021 USA Olympic track and field trials

Rounding out this outstanding field will be 2021 NCAA Champion and U.S. Olympian Anna Cockrell and Irish Olympian Sarah Lavin

The Millrose Games is the most storied event in indoor track and field. Stay tuned over the coming weeks as more athletes are announced for the 114th Millrose Games. The Millrose Games is anticipated to be the most thrilling edition of the meet to date, with dozens of Olympians competing on The Armory’s “Fastest Track in the World.” 

Athletes confirmed for the 114th Millrose Games include:

  • Elle Purrier St. Pierre will headline the WHOOP Women’s Wanamaker Mile.
  • The top two shot put athletes and Tokyo Olympic gold and silver medalists, Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs, are entered in the Thorne Men’s Shot Put.
  • World record holder in the 60m Christian Coleman, the fastest man in the world in 2021 Trayvon Bromell and Jamaica’s 2016 Olympic gold medal winner in the 110m hurdles Omar McLeod will challenge for the Millrose Games Men’s 60m title.
  • Olympic gold medalist and American outdoor record holder Athing Mu, American indoor record holder and Olympian Ajee’ Wilson and Jamaica middle-distance sensation and Olympian Natoya Goule-Toppin who will be competing in the highly anticipated Jack and Lewis Rudin Women’s 800m.
  • Olympic gold medalist Katie Nageotte will face off against defending champion Sandi Morris in the Women’s Pole Vault.
  • Cole HockerEdward Cheserek, and Conner Mantz headline a Who’s Who of NCAA champions and Olympian distance runners in the Men’s 3000m.

