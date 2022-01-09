Connect with us

Leading results from the 10K Valencia Ibercaja 2022
How to watch the 10K Valencia Ibercaja live?

How to watch the 2022 USATF Cross Country Championships?

How to follow the Clemson Orange & Purple Elite Meet live?

How to watch the 2022 U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games live?

Christine Mboma among stars eligible to defend world U20 titles in 2022
Daniel-Simiu-Ebenyo-10K-Valencia-Ibercaja-2022-results
Daniel Simiu Ebenyo 10K Valencia Ibercaja 2022 results. Photo by Organisers

Leading results from the 10K Valencia Ibercaja 2022

Here are the leading results from the 10K Valencia Ibercaja with Kenyans Norah Jeruto and Daniel Simiu Ebenyo winning the women’s and men’s titles.

Published

The leading results and recap from the 10K Valencia Ibercaja which took place on Sunday. Predicted race favorites Kenyans Norah Jeruto and Daniel Simiu Ebenyo captured the women’s and men’s titles, respectively, and did so with impressive winning times as well.

On the men’s side, the target was to break 27:00 and the feat was accomplished after Ebenyo crossed the finish line in a personal best time of 26:58 for the victory. The 26-year-old’s winning time saw him moving up to seventh on the world all-time list.

READ MORE: How to re-watch the 10K Valencia Ibercaja live?

Ethiopia’s Chimdessa Debele Gudeta finished second and improved his lifetime best to 27:10, while Jacob Krop of Kenya also ran a new PB of 27:23 for third place. Boniface Kibiwott (27:44), Great Britain’s Emile Cairess (27:44), and Peter Maru (27:58) of Uganda also went sub-28:00.

Norah-Jeruto-at-the-2022-10K-Valencia-Ibercaja
Norah Jeruto wins women’s race at the 2022 10K Valencia Ibercaja. Photo by Organisers

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Jeruto ran a time of 30:35 for a three-second win and finally secured top honor among the medalists after claiming a podium spot on her three previous appearances in Valencia.

The 2011 world U18 2000m steeplechase champion became the instant race favorite after Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week.

Norway’s European cross country champion Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal was the runner-up to Jeruto on Sunday and she ran 30:38 for her second-quickest ever time, while Gladys Chepkurui also broke 31:00 when completing the podium spots in 30:48.

10K Valencia Ibercaja Leading results

Men
1 Daniel Simiu Ebenyo (KEN) 26:58
2 Chimdessa Debele Gudeta (ETH) 27:10
3 Jacob Krop (KEN) 27:23
4 Boniface Kibiwott (KEN) 27:44
5 Emile Cairess (GBR) 27:44
6 Peter Maru (UGA) 27:58
7 Kelvin Kibiwott (KEN) 28:01
8 Carlos Mayo (ESP) 28:11
9 Samuel Barata (POR) 28:12
10 Mohammed Benyettou (FRA) 28:13

Women
1 Norah Jeruto (KEN) 30:35
2 Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal (NOR) 30:38
3 Gladys Chepkurui (KEN) 30:48
4 Anchinalu Dessie Genaneh (ETH) 31:01
5 Meraf Bahta (SWE) 31:22
6 Ftaw Zeray Bezabh (ETH) 32:07
7 Aratz Rodriguez (ESP) 32:19
8 Diana Chesang (KEN) 32:24
9 Meritxell Soler (ESP) 32:34
10 Mahlet Mulugeta Alemu (ETH) 32:45

For complete results click here. Please stay up-to-date with all the latest news and reports by visiting our homepage here. You can also get the latest results here.

