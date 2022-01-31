Connect with us

Leading results from the 2022 Osaka Women's Marathon
National 60m records for Musah, Kramer in Randers

How to watch the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic (Men)

Updated: Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games

Purrier St. Pierre, Hoare among the highlighted performers at Millrose Games

[Video highlights] Thompson-Herah wins 60m in season opener
Mizuki-Matsuda-2022-Osaka-Women's-Marathon-results
Mizuki Matsuda wins the 2022 Osaka Women's Marathon

Results from the 2022 Osaka Women’s Marathon as Mizuki Matsuda broke the event record and her PB on her way to winning the title Sunday (30).

The following are the leading results from the 2022 Osaka Women’s Marathon, a World Athletics elite label road race event, which took place on Sunday (30).

Highlighting the event was Mizuki Matsuda after she broke the race record when improving her personal best to 2:20:52 to secure the victory and moved up to the No. 5 spot on the Japanese all-time list.

The 2017 Asian Championships 10,000m bronze medalist, who entered the race on Sunday with a career-best of 2:21:47, which was also set in Osaka in 2020, went on to not only improve her PB but also bettered the 2:21:11 race record, set by Mao Ichiyama last year.

Matsuda, 26, was followed across the finish line by Mao Uesugi, who also improved her lifetime best, as the top four finishers all ran faster than 2:24, and six of the first seven runners over the finish line set personal bests.

Uesugi grabbed second with 2:22:29, followed by Natsumi Matsushita who ran 2:23:05 to round out the podium places.

Fourth-place Mizuki Tanimoto (2:23:11), Yukari Abe (2:24:02 5th) and seventh-place Rie Kawauchi (2:25:35) also improved their PBs, while Sayaka Sato was sixth with 2:24:47.

Leading 2022 Osaka Women’s Marathon results

1. Mizuki Matsuda (Daihatsu) – 2:20:52 – PBMR
2. Mao Uesugi (Starts) – 2:22:29 – PB
3. Natsumi Matsushita (Tenmaya) – 2:23:05 – PB
4. Mizuki Tanimoto (Tenmaya) – 2:23:11 – PB
5. Yukari Abe (Shimamura) – 2:24:02 – PB
6. Sayaka Sato (Sekisui Kagaku) – 2:24:47
7. Rie Kawauchi (Otsuka Seiyaku) – 2:25:35 – PB
8. Reia Iwade (Adidas) – 2:27:14
9. Misaki Kato (Kyudenko) – 2:28:27
10. Ayano Ikemitsu (Kagoshima Ginko) – 2:28:53
11. Hanae Tanaka (Daiichi Seimei) – 2:30:45
12. Haruka Yamaguchi (AC Kita) – 2:30:49
13. Michi Numata (Toyota Jidoshokki) – 2:31:52
14. Shiho Kaneshige (GRLab Kanto) – 2:32:54
15. Ayumi Hagiwara (Toyota Jidoshokki) – 2:34:14
16. Tomomi Sawahata (Sawahatters) – 2:36:45 – PB
17. Miyu Miyanaga (Osaka Geijutsu Univ.) – 2:38:28
18. Sayo Nomura (Uniqlo) – 2:38:55
19. Ayano Ikeuchi (Denso) – 2:39:36
20. Tomoko Horioka (SWAC) – 2:41:32

Click here for the full results

