Long jump star Tara Davis targets big jump at Millrose Games

NEW YORK, NY – Olympian and multiple NCAA champion Tara Davis hopes to take her long jump talents to great lengths during the 114th Millrose Games at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center on January 29th.

Davis was a two-time NCAA champion in the long jump while competing for the University of Texas. She currently holds the NCAA record of 7.14 meters in the event. Davis placed second at last year’s Olympic Trials, earning a trip to Tokyo where she finished sixth in the Olympic final. She will compete at the Millrose Games alongside her fiancé Hunter Woodhall, scheduled to race in the Men’s 400m.

“I can’t wait to return to The Armory after almost 5 years,” said Davis. “This will be the first time that Hunter and I will compete together as professional athletes, so doing it at the Millrose Games will make the experience even better. I have followed Millrose for years, and now it will become an event that will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Davis will face stiff competition from Great Britain’s Jazmin Sawyers, who finished eighth at the Olympics. Sawyers has also earned silver medals at both the European Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

Another athlete to watch is Keturah Orji, the U.S. record-holder, Olympic finalist, and seven-time NCAA champion in the triple jump. Orji will test her abilities in the long jump, an event where she won an additional NCAA title in 2018.

Also scheduled to compete is Sha’Keela Saunders, the USATF long jump national champion in 2018. She will be joined by NCAA and NACAC champion Quanesha Burks and three-time NCAA All-American Tiffany Flynn.