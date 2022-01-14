Connect with us

Matthew Boling opened the season with an 8.25m long jump attempt at Clemson Invitational
Georgia Bulldogs sprinter Matthew Boling in action

Matthew Boling started his season with an 8.25m long jump mark to set a personal best and school record at the Clemson Invitational on Friday (14).

Matthew Boling opened his season with a strong 8.25m new personal best and school record attempt to win the men’s long jump title at the 2022 Clemson Invitational in Clemson, S.C., on Friday (14). It was believed that the junior super talent had flirted with the possibilities of joining several of his colleagues in the professional ranks, but as it turned out he decided to return to the Bulldogs for another season. For complete results click here

On Friday at the Clemson Invitational, which is being streamed live on ACCNX on both Friday (14) and Saturday (15), Boling, competing in the second of the two flights, opened the competition with a leap of 7.73m before stretching out to his new lifetime best in the second round.

READ MORE: How to watch the Ted Nelson Invitational live?

Boling then watched the remainder of the competition from the sidelines after opting to pass his next four jumps.

Steffin McCarter, who competes professionally, was the runner-up in the event with a mark of 8.09m, achieved in the first round, while Brandon Hicklin of North Carolina A&T picked up third place with an effort of 7.85m.

A pair of Texas jumpers, Leo Neugebauer and Stacy Brown were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Boling is scheduled to race in the men’s 200m on Saturday’s second day of the meeting where he will take on NCAA and American 400m champion Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T.

Jasmine Moore of Florida got her career with the Gators off to a winning start after winning the women’s long jump with a mark of 6.58m. Moore transferred from the University of Georgia in the summer.

Titiana Marsh of Georgia was second with 6.28m, Jasmine Scott-Kilgo from UCF took third with a mark of 6.12m, while another former Georgia transfer, Anna Hall, a multi-athlete now at Florida, was fourth with 5.97m.

