Matthew Boling wins LJ and 200m combo at Razorback Invitational

Matthew Boling captured his second long jump and 200m combo of the season after the Georgia junior leaped 8.05m (26-5) and 20.27 seconds to win the respective events at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday.

Boling had opened his season with a lifetime best of 8.25 meters (27 feet, ¾ inches) in the long jump and ran a 20.49 seconds for the 200-meter dash title at the Clemson Invite earlier this month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the Arkansas Razorback Invitational live stream?

On Friday in Arkansas, the 21-year-old made it two wins from as many appearances in the long jump. 1⃣1⃣



⬆️Boling takes over this spot on the ALL-TIME #NCAA performer's list with a '22 national leading 20.27 in the 200m to leave the field behind.



🧹200m / long jump #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ZzR3lPXSuR— Georgia Track&Field (@UGATrack) January 29, 2022

The sprint and jump combo star opened the competition with a foul but rebounded with marks of 7.88m and 7.86m in the second round of the contest. He extended his lead in the fourth round of the event before passing on his final two attempts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cameron Crump of Mississippi State was second with a personal best of 7.86m, with Ryan Brown of Arkansas grabbing third with 7.82m and his teammate John Baker taking fourth with a jump of 7.72m.

Click Here For Complete Men’s Long Jump Results

In the men’s 200m dash, Boling posted a meeting record and world lead of 20.27 secs to win the 10th and final section of the event on his way to improving his previous 2022 mark as the Bulldogs continue to tune up for the busy part of the collegiate season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kasaun James of USC followed Boling home in second place with 20.82, while heat 8 winner, James Benson II of Arkansas, ran 20.95 for third place overall.

The women’s long jump event, meanwhile, was won by Alysah Hickey of Oregon after she leaped 6.66m (21-10¼) in the final round of the competition. She had already won the contest with her first round jump of 6.60m.

Hickey’s mark was a personal best, collegiate lead and meeting record. She narrowly improved the previous meeting record of 6.65m (21-10), set by Chantel Malone of Texas in 2011.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Titiana Marsh of Georgia was second with 6.05m, the same mark registered by third place finisher Serena Bolden of LSU. Ayele Gerken of Missouri took fourth with a personal best of 6.00m.

Click Here For Complete Women’s Long Jump Results