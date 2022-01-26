Millrose Games lineup includes 64 Olympians: check out some of them

NEW YORK, NY – Ray Flynn, a two-time Irish Olympian, is preparing for his 10th Millrose Games as its Meet Director. It also happens to be the 10th time that track & field’s most recognized indoor meet is taking place at The Armory New Balance Track & Field Center.

“We are delighted with this year’s terrific field of athletes right across all of our events,” Flynn said. “With 64 Olympians and three gold medalists from Tokyo, I couldn’t be happier.”

On Saturday, spectators at The Armory along with an NBC nationally-televised audience will welcome this unique track & field event, with its highest level of competition at the youth, high school, collegiate, club, and professional levels.

This year’s Millrose Games welcomes 64 Olympians including three gold medal winners from last summer’s Tokyo Olympics: Ryan Crouser, in the Men’s shot put; Athing Mu, in the Women’s 800m and 4×400 relay; and Katie Nageotte in the Women’s pole vault.

Earlier this week it was announced Mu would switch from the Jack and Lewis Rudin Women’s 800m to the WHOOP Wanamaker Women’s Mile.

More than one outstanding signature event is earmarked for the 114th NYRR Millrose Games. Flynn points to at least 15 high-volume elite track & field settings to stimulate deafening roars from inside the famous Armory.

1) Ronnie Baker trying to defend his Millrose Games Men’s 60m title against the World Record holder Christian Coleman, the fastest man in the world in 2021 Trayvon Bromell and Olympic bronze medalist Noah Lyles.

2) Is Olympic pole vault gold medalist Katie Nageotte finally due a win on her third Millrose Games start.

3) Olympic Champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser will be ready for another challenge in the center of The Armory track during the Thorne Shot Put. Will he set another world record?

4) Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu enters the Whoop Wanamaker Women’s Mile against American Record holder and defending champion Elle Purrier St Pierre. Don’t sleep on Josette Norris, who will have plenty of home support from nearby Tenafly, N.J., and 2019 champion Konstanze Klosterhalfen.

5) Can New Zealand’s Olympic medalist Nick Willis break 4 minutes for the 20th year in a row?

6) Can American Indoor 800m record holder Ajee’ Wilson maintain her great Millrose winning streak and her indoor American record in the Jack & Lewis Rudin Women’s 800m? Don’t overlook Jamaica’s middle-distance sensation and Olympian Natoya Goule-Toppin.

7) Look for World Record holder and Olympic silver medalist Keni Harrison to defend her Millrose Games title in the Women’s 60m Hurdles.

8) Will we see a national high school record in the 800m from superstars Roisin Willis, Sophia Gorriaran or from sensational Shawnti Jackson in the Women’s 60m Dash?

9) Will we see another sub 3:50 second Whoop Wanamaker Men’s Mile when British Olympic Medalist Josh Kerr and Australia’s Olympian Ollie Hoare lead a stellar field of athletes?

10) Look for World No. 1 Devon Allen to be challenged in the Men’s 60m Hurdles by 2019 U.S. Champion Daniel Roberts.

11) All eyes will be on U.S. Olympic Bronze medalist and sprint sensation Gabby Thomas in the Women’s 60m against U.S. 60m Champion Mikiah Brisco and Jamaican Olympic 4x100m Gold medalist Briana Williams.

12) How will 800m specialist and World Champion Donavan Brazier fare moving down to the Men’s 400m against Jamaican Olympic finalist Christopher Taylor?

13) Look for the new U.S. star Tara Davis to make her mark in a Women’s Long Jump field that includes three other Olympians.

14) A Who’s Who list boasts the Men’s 3000m. Cole Hocker, Olympic trials 1500m and NCAA 1500m champion indoors and outdoors for Oregon; Cooper Teare, the NCAA record holder in the indoor mile and 5000m Champion; Olympic finalist Luis Grijalva from Guatemala, recent NCAA cross country champion Conner Mantz and Drew Hunter, winner of USA 5k Championships in November.

15) Speaking of the 3000m, in the women’s race Alicia Monson and Weini Kelati are fresh off their January 9th duel at the USATF Cross Country Championships where they finished first and second, respectively. Monson is a 2020 Olympian in the 10,000m and the 2019 Millrose Games champion in the 3000m.