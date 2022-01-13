More than 100,000 tickets sold in 2021 for WCH Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. – With the turning of the calendar page to 2022, it is officially the year of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22! When the world comes to Oregon July 15–24, 2022, it will mark the first time the World Championships are hosted on U.S. soil.



More than 100,000 tickets to the event have already been sold, with some sessions selling every ticket that was made available. This significant milestone comes with just over six months until the start of competition.

Tickets have been secured by fans from six continents, over 30 countries, and all 50 states, reflecting the truly global nature of this massive event.



It will be an unmissable experience with 16 sessions across 10 days of action and 49 gold medals up for grabs. Tickets to some sessions are still available here. Due to high demand, additional inventory will be released in February for all sessions, including currently sold-out sessions. To stay informed on future ticket inventory releases and all other event information, make sure to sign up for updates from WCH Oregon22 here.



The full competition schedule can be viewed here. 2,000 athletes from 200 nations will be vying for gold and glory at the heart and home of track and field in the United States. Fans filling the stands at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon will be treated to an incredible spectacle of extraordinary performances by the biggest athletics stars on the planet.

