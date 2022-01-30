National 60m records for Musah, Kramer in Randers

Kojo Musah and Mathilde U. Kramer each set national records for Denmark over the 60 meters after navigating to the finish line first in the men’s and women’s respective events at a meeting in Randers, Denmark, on Sunday (30).

Musah, who returned to indoor competitions this year for the first time since 2019, was in top form in the men’s race, clocking a swift 6.56 seconds to improve the previous national record of 6.62 secs, set by Kristoffer Hari at the Tyson Invitational in 2020.

The 25-year-old got home on Sunday comfortably ahead of Tobias Gorgone Larsen who ran a PB of 6.79 for second place and third place Steffen Udengaard Knudsen (6.86 PB).

Mathilde U. Kramer edges Astrid Glenner-Frandsen

On the women’s side, Kramer posted a time of 7.31 seconds to narrowly lower the old mark by 0.01 seconds and just edged the previous national record holder Astrid Glenner-Frandsen in the process.

Glenner-Frandsen set the previous national 60m best of 7.32 secs in Toruń last March.

On Sunday, she came close to bettering that PB when following Kramer home with a time of 7.33. Line Holm Jensen ran 7.52 for third.

Kramer had also beaten Glenner-Frandsen earlier in the day after she qualified with the fastest time entering the finals when clocking 7.36 to dominate her semi-final heat.

Results

Men

60m Indoor

1 Kojo Musah DEN 6.56 NR PB

2 Tobias Gorgone Larsen DEN 2 6.79 PB

3 Steffen Udengaard Knudsen DEN 6.86 PB

3 Mikkel Johansson DEN 6.86 PB

5 Mads Lunø DEN 6.87 PB

6 Rasmus Overgaard Madsen DEN 6.97

7 Vitus Rosenkrands DEN 7.17 PB

Women

60m Indoor

1 Mathilde U. Kramer DEN 7.31 NR PB

2 Astrid Glenner-Frandsen DEN 7.33 SB

3 Line Holm Jensen DEN 7.52 PB

4 Louise Østergård DEN 7.55 SB

5 Klara Skriver Loessl DEN 7.56 PB

6 Alma Søby Witt DEN 7.75 PB

7 Aranya Kanakalingam DEN 7.78

8 Camilla Høgh Sørensen DEN 7.79 PB