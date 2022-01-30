Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

National 60m records for Musah, Kramer in Randers
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic (Men)

Digital Results Main News

Updated: Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games

Main News

Purrier St. Pierre, Hoare among the highlighted performers at Millrose Games

Main News

[Video highlights] Thompson-Herah wins 60m in season opener

Main News

Watch video: Micah Williams runs 6.48 again to win Razorback Invitational 60m title
kojo-musah-during-100-meter-for-men-at-the-tokyo-olympics
Kojo Musah in 100m at the Tokyo Olympics. Kim Price/CSM

Main News

National 60m records for Musah, Kramer in Randers

Two Denmark records were broken on Sunday (30) in Randers with Kojo Musah and Mathilde Kramer each lowering the men’s and women’s marks.

Published

Kojo Musah and Mathilde U. Kramer each set national records for Denmark over the 60 meters after navigating to the finish line first in the men’s and women’s respective events at a meeting in Randers, Denmark, on Sunday (30).

Musah, who returned to indoor competitions this year for the first time since 2019, was in top form in the men’s race, clocking a swift 6.56 seconds to improve the previous national record of 6.62 secs, set by Kristoffer Hari at the Tyson Invitational in 2020.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Kojo Musah sets Danish 100m record in Kladno

The 25-year-old got home on Sunday comfortably ahead of Tobias Gorgone Larsen who ran a PB of 6.79 for second place and third place Steffen Udengaard Knudsen (6.86 PB).

Mathilde U. Kramer edges Astrid Glenner-Frandsen

On the women’s side, Kramer posted a time of 7.31 seconds to narrowly lower the old mark by 0.01 seconds and just edged the previous national record holder Astrid Glenner-Frandsen in the process.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Glenner-Frandsen set the previous national 60m best of 7.32 secs in Toruń last March.

READ MORE: Purrier St. Pierre, Hoare among the highlighted performers at Millrose Games

On Sunday, she came close to bettering that PB when following Kramer home with a time of 7.33. Line Holm Jensen ran 7.52 for third.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kramer had also beaten Glenner-Frandsen earlier in the day after she qualified with the fastest time entering the finals when clocking 7.36 to dominate her semi-final heat.

Results

Men
60m Indoor
1 Kojo Musah DEN 6.56 NR PB
2 Tobias Gorgone Larsen DEN 2 6.79 PB
3 Steffen Udengaard Knudsen DEN 6.86 PB
3 Mikkel Johansson DEN 6.86 PB
5 Mads Lunø DEN 6.87 PB
6 Rasmus Overgaard Madsen DEN 6.97
7 Vitus Rosenkrands DEN 7.17 PB

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Women
60m Indoor
1 Mathilde U. Kramer DEN 7.31 NR PB
2 Astrid Glenner-Frandsen DEN 7.33 SB
3 Line Holm Jensen DEN 7.52 PB
4 Louise Østergård DEN 7.55 SB
5 Klara Skriver Loessl DEN 7.56 PB
6 Alma Søby Witt DEN 7.75 PB
7 Aranya Kanakalingam DEN 7.78
8 Camilla Høgh Sørensen DEN 7.79 PB

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-Battle-in-Beantown Watch-Battle-in-Beantown

Main News

How to watch the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic (Men)

Watch the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic live streaming coverage on Sunday (30) as the men bow into action. Watch live on FloTrack.

12 hours ago
Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event

Digital Results

Updated: Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games

Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games, while Ryan Crouser's throw of 23.38 to set a new world record in the men's Shot Put...

23 hours ago
Elle-Purrier-St.-Pierre-wins-WHOOP-Wanamaker-Mile Elle-Purrier-St.-Pierre-wins-WHOOP-Wanamaker-Mile

Main News

Purrier St. Pierre, Hoare among the highlighted performers at Millrose Games

Elle Purrier St. Pierre and Ryan Crouser provided highlighting performances at the Millrose Games, as Christian Coleman returns with a 60m victory.

24 hours ago
athletics-diamond-league-paris-elaine-thompson-herah athletics-diamond-league-paris-elaine-thompson-herah

Main News

[Video highlights] Thompson-Herah wins 60m in season opener

Elaine Thompson-Herah opens 2022 season with a 60m victory at the Queens/Grace Jackson Invitational. Watch video highlights of her 7.19 secs run.

24 hours ago