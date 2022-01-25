Oklahoma State distance runner Isai Rodriguez in good spirit after car accident

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State distance runner Isai Rodriguez was involved in a car accident on Monday night, but law enforcement officials say his injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the OSU Athletics Update, Rodriguez, the All-American at the NCAA Division 1 Cross Country Championships this past November, was a passenger in the vehicle that was being driven by schoolmate and NCAA wrestling champion AJ Ferrari at the time of the accident.

Officials revealed that the accident occurred “on a two-lane highway outside Oklahoma City” at “approximately 8 p.m.” Monday night while the two Oklahoma State student-athletes were returning to Stillwater after attending a youth wrestling practice in nearby Cushing.

It is understood that Ferrari, who was driving a Dodge Durango, was attempting to overtake vehicles and collided with an oncoming car.



Ferrari, law enforcement officials said, was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital via helicopter, and was responsive, while Rodriguez was treated for injuries that were deemed as not really serious, although he had to be transported to a hospital via ambulance with injuries to his “internal trunk, arm, leg, and head.”

It was also reported by Pokes Report that Rodriguez had to crawl out of the vehicle through the broken windshield, which caught fire.

“From what I saw last night at the hospital, he (Rodriguez) is feeling good and in pretty good spirits,” Oklahoma State director for track and field and cross country Dave Smith said in a Pokes Report report.

“Thankfully, it didn’t seem like it was anything real serious. They wanted to run some tests and kept him overnight. He should be getting out soon. I think from what I’ve seen he is coming out of this okay.”

Meanwhile, according to Ferrari’s father AJ Ferrari Sr., who wrote on Facebook, Oklahoma State football offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, who was “almost immediately” at the scene of the crash, “was instrumental in saving AJ’s life.”

The Oklahoma State track and field teams are set to continue the 2022 indoor schedule at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., this weekend. It is highly unlikely that Rodriguez will travel.

“He told me he was going to race this weekend, the doctor said no,” Dave Smith added while smiling. “He’s not going to race.”