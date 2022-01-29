Purrier St. Pierre, Hoare among the highlighted performers at Millrose Games

NEW YORK, NY – Both the WHOOP Wanamaker Mile men’s and women’s races lived up to their signature expectations Saturday afternoon during the 114th Millrose Games at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center.

Exciting WHOOP Wanamaker Mile Races

Defending champion and American indoor record holder Elle Purrier St. Pierre won her second Wanamaker Mile title with a 4:19:30 time, just ahead ofJosette Norris (4:20.81) of nearby Tenafly, NJ. and 2019 champion Konstanze Klosterhalfen (4:22.59).

Australian Olympian Olli Hoare, the 2020 Wanamaker Mile runner-up, gave himself a 25th birthday present with a winning time of 3:50.23, ahead of Josh Kerr 3:52.27 and Colby Alexander 3:52.84.

“This is my first race back since Tokyo,” Purrier St. Pierre said about this past summer’s experience in the Olympics. “I did not come in with much expectation. I just ran for it. I saw Josette, but I did not know what was happening behind me. She (Norris) is a sweet girl and it’s good to see what she’s done.

“This was a different year and a different race (then the 2020 Wanamaker Mile). I’m coming off a big season and I did not have a lot of expectations.”

Said Hoare, embracing the large silver Wanamaker Mile trophy afterward: “I came into the new year truly confident. Josh and I have been going back and forth since college. I wanted to get in the pace and be very relaxed. When Josh passed me I was a bit surprised. For me, it was a great race and I ran a great last 400m.

“This was a great birthday present and I’m very happy to be here at this extravagant event.”

There were nine sub-4-minute miles run in the WHOOP Wanamaker Men’s Mile, including five-time Olympian Nick Willis. The 38-year-old finished with a 3:59.71 and for a record 20th straight year recorded a race under 4 minutes.

“Twenty years,” said Willis, “this puts a cap on it. It’s a special moment and it’s a very humbling opportunity.”

Ryan Crouser world record voided due to false reading

Ryan Crouser, the world-record holder and 2020 Tokyo gold medalist, won the Thorne Men’s Shot Put with a personal-best 22.50 meter. It was announced he threw 23.38, which would have given him a new world record. Millrose Games Meet Director said that because of an “equipment malfunction that caused a false reading” Crouser did not get the world mark.

A tape measure recorded his official mark that allowed him to win his third consecutive Millrose Games title.

“I’ve thrown over 23 a few times and I know what that feels like,” Crouser said. “I’m happy with a 22.50.”

Christian Coleman returns with victory

Christian Coleman, the world’s 60m record holder and returning to track & field competition for the first time in two years, captured the Men’s 60m with a blazing time of 6.49. Close on his heels was the fastest man in 2021 Trayvon Bromell with a 6.50.

“I wanted to come out here and win,” Coleman said, “and I accomplished that. I’ve started off the season well and I’ll go forward and look at the next race. It feels great to get started.”

Armory and Millrose Games favorite Ajee’ Wilson kept her winning ways in New York City with a triumph in the Jack & Lewis Rudin Women’s 800m. Wilson has not lost at the Millrose Games since 2013 and she entered Saturday as the five-time Women’s 800m champion. She prevailed with a 2:01.38 over runner up and Jamacia Olympian Natoya Goule-Toppin (2:02.14).

“I just wanted to maintain, stay strong and be ready for one more surge,” Wilson said.

The large and loud crowd inside The Amory had a lot to cheer about in both the Women’s and Men’s 3,000m races.

Alicia Monson and Weini Kelati, who were fresh off their January 9th duel at the USATF Cross Country Championships, where they finished first and second, respectively, had a repeat performance in the Millrose Games Women’s 3000m. Monson, the 2019 Millrose Games champion outdueled Kelati with a winning time of 8:31.62. Kelati finished second with a 8:33.72, a Millrose record.

“Weini and I play off each other so well,” Monson said. “It’s been going back and forth for years.”

Gordie Beamish set a New Zealand record in the Dr. Sander Men’s Invitational 3000m with a 7:39.50. Beamish took the inside route at the end to edge pastCooper Teare (7:39.61) and Cole Hocker (7:39.83) in arguably the night’s closest encounter.

Rio Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris soared to a winning height of 15 feet-7 inches to capture her second straight Millrose Games title.

High school sensation Shawnti Jackson broke the high school record in the 60m when she finished with a 7.18 mark to break the previous record set by Tamari Davis with a 7.19.

Jackson, who also ran later in the night during the High School Girls’ Invitational 4×200 Relay for Wakefield (N.C.), finished third against her professional competitors. Aleia Hobbs won the women’s 60m with a 7.11 followed by Mikia Brisco (7.15)

For complete Millrose Games results, go to: https://results.millrosegames.org

