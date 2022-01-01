Connect with us

San Silvestre Vallecana 2021 results; wins for Azemiraw and Katir
Watch Taye and Aregawi break 5km world records in Barcelona

Results from the 2021 BOclassic Alto Adige - Corsa di San Silvestro

How to watch the San Silvestre Vallecana 2021 live?

Thompson-Herah wins AIPS best athlete of the year

Christian Coleman vs Trayvon Bromell over 60m at Millrose Games
Mohamed Katir breaks another record for Spain
Mohamed Katir breaks another record for Spain. Photo: Digital Media

Degitu Azemiraw and Mohamed Katir win at the San Silvestre Vallecana 2021, while world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri tested positive for Covid-19.

Leading results and recap as Degitu Azemiraw and Mohamed Katir secured the respective victories at the San Silvestre Vallecana, a World Athletics Elite Label road race, in Madrid on Friday (31).

Spain star Katir halted the good form of Rodrigue Kwizera to win the men’s 10km run with a time of 27:45 and became the first Spanish man in 18 years to win in Madrid.

The Spanish record-holder over the 1500m, 3000m, and 5000m distances timed his pacing well to get the better of Burundi’s Kwizera, the current World Athletics Cross Country Tour leader, who crossed in 27:55.

Another Spaniard, Nassim Hassaous was also on the podium in third place with a time of 28:05

“It’s great to win such a prestigious race but I’m not at my peak yet,” said Katir on the World Athletics website. “I’m now loading mileage and hope to be in top form in February when I would like to take part in several World Indoor Tour meets.”

Meanwhile, the women’s 10km race went to Azemiraw after the Ethiopian posted a time of 30:26 in her first appearance since her 2:17:58 runner-up finish at the London Marathon in October.

Following Azemiraw home were Kenya’s Edinah Jebitok (30:44) and Israel’s Lonah Salpeter (31:14).

Unfortunately due to a positive Covid-19 test, two-time world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri had to pull out on the eve of the race.

San Silvestre Vallecana Leading results

Women
1 Degitu Azemiraw (ETH) 30:26
2 Edinah Jebitok (KEN) 30:44
3 Lonah Salpeter (ISR) 31:14
4 Ayel Likina (ETH) 31:30
5 Haven Hailu (ETH) 31:42
6 Laura Priego (ESP) 32:59
7 Agueda Muñoz (ESP) 33:00
8 Clara Viñarás (ESP) 33:07
9 Blanca Fernández (ESP) 33:31
10 Laura Méndez (ESP) 33:41

Men
1 Mohamed Katir (ESP) 27:45
2 Rodrigue Kwizera (BDI) 27:55
3 Nassim Hassaous (ESP) 28:05
4 Shadrack Koech (KEN) 28:16
5 Ayad Lamdassem (ESP) 28:19
6 Daniel Mateo (ESP) 28:26
7 Yago Rojo (ESP) 28:27
8 Yohanes Chiappinelli (ITA) 28:29
9 Raúl Celada (ESP) 28:33
10 Abdessadam Oukhefen (ESP) 28:45

