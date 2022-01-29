Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

[Video highlights] Thompson-Herah wins 60m in season opener
Advertisement

Digital Results Main News

Updated: Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games

Main News

Purrier St. Pierre, Hoare among the highlighted performers at Millrose Games

Main News

Watch video: Micah Williams runs 6.48 again to win Razorback Invitational 60m title

Main News

Watch Christian Coleman wins 60m at 2022 Millrose Games

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Millrose Games World Athletics Indoor meeting?
athletics-diamond-league-paris-elaine-thompson-herah
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Main News

[Video highlights] Thompson-Herah wins 60m in season opener

Elaine Thompson-Herah opens 2022 season with a 60m victory at the Queens/Grace Jackson Invitational. Watch video highlights of her 7.19 secs run.

Published

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Multiple Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah picked up from where she left off last season after getting her campaign off to an impressive start with an outdoor 60m victory at the Queens/Grace Jackson Invitational at the Kingston National Stadium East facilities on Saturday (29).

Thompson-Herah, the triple gold medalist from the Tokyo Games last summer, clocked 7.19 seconds, running into a -1.9 m/s headwind, to secure the victory in her first competition since leaving the MVP Track Club and her longtime coach Stephen Francis at the end of her historic season last term.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah signs up for Birmingham Indoor 60m

The Jamaican national record holder revealed after the race that “it feels great” to be back on the track, adding, “new season, kicking it off with the 60m.”

The 29-year-old who has an outdoor PB of 7.02 seconds, owns an indoor best of 6.98 secs and won a bronze medal at the 2016 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She has the No. 8 fastest time over 60m on the all-time indoor list.

Finishing second to Thompson-Herah on Saturday was Remona Burchell, who closed fast to end with a time of 7.29, while Shashalee Forbes, who challenged the Olympic champion early in the race, was pushed back into third place with 7.36.

Thompson-Herah will also race over 60m at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Saturday 19 February.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Racquel Smith joined World-Track and Field Website in 2008 as a contributor for the Beijing Olympic Games and she has grown with us ever since. Despite being a mother of two, Racquel has been one of our main go-to writers from Caribbean meetings.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event

Digital Results

Updated: Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games

Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games, while Ryan Crouser's throw of 23.38 to set a new world record in the men's Shot Put...

2 hours ago
Elle-Purrier-St.-Pierre-wins-WHOOP-Wanamaker-Mile Elle-Purrier-St.-Pierre-wins-WHOOP-Wanamaker-Mile

Main News

Purrier St. Pierre, Hoare among the highlighted performers at Millrose Games

Elle Purrier St. Pierre and Ryan Crouser provided highlighting performances at the Millrose Games, as Christian Coleman returns with a 60m victory.

2 hours ago
Micah-Williams-runs-6.48-at-Razorback-Invitational Micah-Williams-runs-6.48-at-Razorback-Invitational

Main News

Watch video: Micah Williams runs 6.48 again to win Razorback Invitational 60m title

Watch video highlights of Micah Williams of Oregon winning 6.48 secs to win the men's 60m at the Razorback Invitational. It's the 2nd fastest...

6 hours ago
Christian-Coleman-USA-WINS-HIS-60M Christian-Coleman-USA-WINS-HIS-60M

Main News

Watch Christian Coleman wins 60m at 2022 Millrose Games

Christian Coleman defeated a strong field to win the 2022 Millrose Games men's 60m in 6.49 secs on Saturday (29). Watch the race video...

7 hours ago