[Video highlights] Thompson-Herah wins 60m in season opener

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Multiple Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah picked up from where she left off last season after getting her campaign off to an impressive start with an outdoor 60m victory at the Queens/Grace Jackson Invitational at the Kingston National Stadium East facilities on Saturday (29).

Thompson-Herah, the triple gold medalist from the Tokyo Games last summer, clocked 7.19 seconds, running into a -1.9 m/s headwind, to secure the victory in her first competition since leaving the MVP Track Club and her longtime coach Stephen Francis at the end of her historic season last term.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah signs up for Birmingham Indoor 60m

The Jamaican national record holder revealed after the race that “it feels great” to be back on the track, adding, “new season, kicking it off with the 60m.”

The 29-year-old who has an outdoor PB of 7.02 seconds, owns an indoor best of 6.98 secs and won a bronze medal at the 2016 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She has the No. 8 fastest time over 60m on the all-time indoor list.

Finishing second to Thompson-Herah on Saturday was Remona Burchell, who closed fast to end with a time of 7.29, while Shashalee Forbes, who challenged the Olympic champion early in the race, was pushed back into third place with 7.36.

Thompson-Herah will also race over 60m at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Saturday 19 February.