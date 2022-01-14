Connect with us

USA-aleia-hobbs-after-winning-at-the-iaaf-diamond-league-shanghai
Aleia Hobbs after winning at the the IAAF Diamond League Shanghai. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

Watch Aleia Hobbs breaks Fieldhouse 60m record at LSU Purple Tiger Invitational

Aleia Hobbs broke the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse record in the women’s 60m at the LSU Purple Tiger Invitational on Friday. Briana Williams taking third.

Published

Baton Rouge, La. – Aleia Hobbs set a new Carl Maddox Fieldhouse record with a time of 7.10 seconds to win the women’s 60 meters dash at the LSU Purple Tiger Invitational on Friday (14). Hobbs will be hoping to make Team USA in the event at this year’s World Indoor Championships.

The former LSU standout was matching the second-fastest time for her career, while the winning time of Friday bettered the previous Carl Maddox Fieldhouse record of 7.13. Final Results | Final Results (PDF)

Watch Aleia Hobbs winning the women’s 60m with record time

Fellow former LSU sprinter Mikiah Brisco finished in second with a time of 7.17 seconds, with Olympic 4x100m gold medalist Briana Williams of Jamaica taking third with a time of 7.18, which equaled her personal best.

The time is the quickest season opener for Williams, who is being coached by Ato Boldon and has outlined that she is hoping to make the 2022 season her best yet.

Elsewhere, LSU sprinter Favour Ofili took the top collegiate spot after finishing fourth overall with a personal-best time of 7.25 seconds in her first ever 60m race, while teammate Thelma Davies was seventh with 7.40.

Elsewhere, Olympian Vernon Norwood won the men’s 600m with a run of 1:22.08, while LSU’s Alia Armstrong and Eric Edwards Jr. won titles in the women’s and men’s 60m hurdles.

Armstrong got her season off to a winning start with a time of 8.17 secs to secure the women’s crown ahead of teammate Leah Phillips, while Edwards Jr. ran 7.78 secs on the men’s side for the win.

