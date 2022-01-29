Watch Christian Coleman wins 60m at 2022 Millrose Games

Record holder Christian Coleman made a winning return to the 60 meters dash on Saturday (29) after edging countryman Trayvon Bromell at the 2022 Millrose Games at The Armory New Balance Track & Field Center here in Manhattan, New York. Follow live results here

Coleman, who returned to competitive competition this season from an 18-month “whereabouts failures” suspension, got away from the blocks much quicker than his rivals on Saturday before holding on to post a winning time of 6.49 seconds.

The world record holder in the event faded a bit in the closing meters, but held a big enough cushion to fend off his countrymen who closed strongly.

Coleman’s winning time is the third-fastest in the world this season behind the 6.45 secs world-leading time by Bahamian and Texas Tech’s Terrence Jones and Oregon’s Micah Williams’ 6.48 secs.

Looking ahead to the season, the 25-year-old who will defend his world 100m title later this summer told NBC during his post interview that the season will take care of itself.

“[I am] just taking it one race at a time. [Go] into each race with the same mentality and focus. Try to win and I think it (the season) will take care of itself.”

Bromell finished second to Coleman with 6.50 with American teammate and fellow Tokyo Olympian Ronnie Baker getting third with 6.54.

Coleman had opened his season with a 33.20 secs second place finish in a 300m race at the Jim Green Invitational in Kentucky, on January 14.

2022 Millrose Games 60m Results

1 Christian Coleman USA 6.49

2 Trayvon Bromell USA 6.50

3 Ronnie Baker USA 6.54

4 Noah Lyles USA 6.62

5 osephus Lyles USA 6.68

6 Omar McLeod JAM 6.70

7 Bryan Sosoo GHA 6.83