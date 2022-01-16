Connect with us

Terrence-Jones-of-Texas-Teach-60-record-Corky-Classic
Terrence Jones of Texas-Teach wins the 60m

College

Watch Texas Tech’s Terrence Jones equals NCAA 60m record at Corky Classic

Watch the video highlights of Texas Tech sprinter Terrence Jones equaling the NCAA 60m record at Corky Classic, clocking 6.45 seconds on Saturday.

Published

By Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech track and field program completed the Corky Classic highlighted by new school and national records from Terrence Jones, Jr. and Ruth Usoro, Saturday evening at the Sports Performance Center. Click here for Complete final Results

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Competing for the first time in the 60m, Jones started to turn heads after clocking in a time of 6.53 in the semifinals heat for the second fastest time in school history – record was 6.52 by Divine Oduduru. In the finals, Jones got off to a great start and kept the momentum going for a blistering time of 6.45 for a new school record while tying the NCAA mark set by Tennessee’s Christian Coleman (2017) and BYU’s Leonard Myles-Mills (1999).

“It was my first indoor meet ever,” Jones said. “I just wanted to get through the meet, execute, do what my coaches tell me and then just produce results.”

READ MORE: Florida’s Jacory Patterson improves NCAA 300m record with 31.99 run at Clemson
 
In the triple jump, Usoro shattered her own school record (previously 14.36m | 47-1.5) with her second jump of the afternoon, recording a mark of 14.76m (48-5.25). In the process, it also became a new NCAA mark which was held by Georgia’s Keturah Orji (2018). Usoro also went on to place first in the long jump.
 
In the mile, Edward Rush grabbed first with a new PR time of 4:14.83 as Simone Watkins took home the 60m hurdles title with a PR time of 8.32. Aneesa Scott placed first in the 200m (24.32) while Jalen Seals rounded out the first-place finishes for the Red Raiders, walking away with the triple jump title (16.12m | 52-10.75).
 
The women’s shot put saw three throwers place in the top 10, led by Kayli Johnson who came in second. In th pole vault, Chloe Wall and Ryleigh Redding finished second and third, respectively. Colton Naffziger tied for first in the pole vault with Logan Fraley finishing behind him. Jack Scarborough and Luca Meinke tied for third in the high jump.  
 
Up Next
Texas Tech is back in action next Friday, Jan. 21 in the Red Raider Open.

