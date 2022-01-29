Watch video highlights of Matthew Boling running 20.27 at Razorback Invitational

Watch the video highlights of sprinter Matthew Boling winning the men’s 200 meters with a world-leading time of 20.27 seconds at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday night.

Boling, who was already on top of the World Athletics top-list in the event this young 2022 indoor season, improved that time of 20.49 secs, which he set at the Clemson Invite on January 15.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Watch Matthew Boling in action at Razorback Invitational

READ MORE: How to watch the Arkansas Razorback Invitational live stream?

The Georgia junior standout who owns a personal best of 20.19 from last year and sit at No. 5 spot collegiate all-time performer list, easily won the event ahead Kasaun James of USC who was in second place with 20.82, with heat 8 winner, James Benson II of Arkansas, running 20.95 for third place overall.

Earlier at the meeting, Boling won the men’s long jump competition to secure his season sprints-jumps double after leaping 8.05m (26 feet, 5 inches) to win the jump event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Action from the Razorback Invitational continues on Saturday with another packed schedule, which includes the women’s and men’s 60m dashes with NCAA defending champions Kemba Nelson and Micah Williams of Oregon both set to face the starter.

The will also be action in the 400m, mile run, 800m, 60m hurdles, as well as several field event competitions.

Live Results: For live results to the Razorback meet, please visit: http://gado.gs/8bc