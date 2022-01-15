Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

[Watch video] Matthew Boling wins 200m at the Clemson Invitational
Advertisement

Main News

Florida's Jacory Patterson improves NCAA 300m record with 31.99 run at Clemson

College Main News

How to watch the Simmons-Harvey Invitational live?

Main News

How to watch Boling vs Ross over 200m at the Clemson Invitational?

Main News

Christian Coleman returns with second-place 300m finish at Jim Green Invitational

Main News

Watch Aleia Hobbs breaks Fieldhouse 60m record at LSU Purple Tiger Invitational

Main News

[Watch video] Matthew Boling wins 200m at the Clemson Invitational

Watch video highlight as Matthew Boling wins the men’s 200m at the Clemson Invitational on Saturday (15). Jacory Patterson sets NCAA 300m record.

Published

Watch as Matthew Boling captured the men’s 200 meters title at the Clemson Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex on Saturday. The Georgia junior star posted 20.49 seconds to take his second victory at the meet after winning the long jump on Friday.

Running from the outside lane in the first heat, Boling took control of the race early and went on to dominate his competition. The time is the quickest in the world this year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Florida’s Jacory Patterson improves NCAA 300m record with 31.99 run at Clemson

On Friday Boling took the long jump victory with a massive personal best effort of 8.25m.

Javonte Harding of North Carolina A&T finished second in the 200m in 20.71 secs with Tyler Davis of Florida getting third overall with a time of 20.92 after he had won the second heat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Boling’s Georgia teammate and Olympian Elija Godwin also dipped under 21 seconds with a fourth-place overall performance of 20.97.

Randolph Ross, the NCAA and U.S. 400m champion last year was slated to race against Boling in the first heat of the 200m, but the North Carolina A&T junior didn’t report to the starting line. He was the convincing winner of the men’s 400m in 45.37 secs on Friday.

READ ALSO: Kemba Nelson and Micah Williams hunt titles at Cougar Classic

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Florida State’s Edidiong Odiong was one of seven women to break 24 seconds in the 200m this early season, clocking 23.34 to take the victory. Jonah Ross of North Carolina A&T (23.55) and Georgia’s Kenondra Davis (23.62) were also heat winners.

Elsewhere, Imogen Barrett of Florida won the women’s 800m with a time of 2:05.64, with the men’s event going to Texas’ Cole Lindhorst, who ran a big PB of 1:48.64 for the fifth-fastest time in the world this season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Jacory-Patterson-record-300m Jacory-Patterson-record-300m

Main News

Florida’s Jacory Patterson improves NCAA 300m record with 31.99 run at Clemson

Jacory Patterson set a new NCAA record for the 300m after he ran 31.99 here at the 2022 Clemson Invitational on Saturday (15). Watch...

6 hours ago
2022-Washington-State-Indoor-Cougar-Classic 2022-Washington-State-Indoor-Cougar-Classic

College

Kemba Nelson and Micah Williams hunt titles at Cougar Classic

NCAA 60m champions Kemba Nelson and Micah Williams are targeting a winning start when they feature in the event at the 2022 Cougar Classic.

10 hours ago
Michigan-track-and-field-live Michigan-track-and-field-live

College

How to watch the Simmons-Harvey Invitational live?

Watch live streaming coverage of the Simmons-Harvey Invitational. Results updates and schedule are also available at the University of Michigan.

10 hours ago
Randolph Ross wins the NCAA 400m Championships Randolph Ross wins the NCAA 400m Championships

Main News

How to watch Boling vs Ross over 200m at the Clemson Invitational?

Watch Matthew Boling and Randolph Ross clash in the men's 200m on Saturday's (15) day two of competition at the Clemson Invitational. Don't miss...

11 hours ago