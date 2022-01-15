[Watch video] Matthew Boling wins 200m at the Clemson Invitational

Watch as Matthew Boling captured the men’s 200 meters title at the Clemson Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex on Saturday. The Georgia junior star posted 20.49 seconds to take his second victory at the meet after winning the long jump on Friday.

Running from the outside lane in the first heat, Boling took control of the race early and went on to dominate his competition. The time is the quickest in the world this year.

On Friday Boling took the long jump victory with a massive personal best effort of 8.25m.

Javonte Harding of North Carolina A&T finished second in the 200m in 20.71 secs with Tyler Davis of Florida getting third overall with a time of 20.92 after he had won the second heat.

Boling’s Georgia teammate and Olympian Elija Godwin also dipped under 21 seconds with a fourth-place overall performance of 20.97.

Randolph Ross, the NCAA and U.S. 400m champion last year was slated to race against Boling in the first heat of the 200m, but the North Carolina A&T junior didn’t report to the starting line. He was the convincing winner of the men’s 400m in 45.37 secs on Friday.

Meanwhile, Florida State’s Edidiong Odiong was one of seven women to break 24 seconds in the 200m this early season, clocking 23.34 to take the victory. Jonah Ross of North Carolina A&T (23.55) and Georgia’s Kenondra Davis (23.62) were also heat winners.

Elsewhere, Imogen Barrett of Florida won the women’s 800m with a time of 2:05.64, with the men’s event going to Texas’ Cole Lindhorst, who ran a big PB of 1:48.64 for the fifth-fastest time in the world this season.