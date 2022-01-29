Watch video: Micah Williams runs 6.48 again to win Razorback Invitational 60m title

Oregon’s Micah Williams continues to show promise on his return from a late season injury last year after he matched his personal best and set a meeting record with 6.48 seconds to win the men’s 60m at the Razorback Invitational here on Saturday (29). Click here for results.

The reigning NCAA Indoor Championships 60m champion had already posted a similar time this season in Spokane, WA, on Jan. 15, for the second-fastest time in the world this season.

On Saturday inside the Randal Tyson Track Center, Williams used his usual quick start to get an early jump on the rest of the field and then pulled away to dominate the event with the closest finisher to him a hefty 0.15 seconds back.

Only Texas Tech and Bahamian sprinter Terrence Jones has gone faster than the Oregon standout this season with his world-leading and NCAA record-equaling time of 6.45 at Corky Classic on Jan. 15.

Finishing second to Williams at the Razorback Invitational on Saturday was USC’s senior Kasaun James, who ran 6.63 secs with fellow Trojan Davonte Burnett setting a personal best of 6.66 secs for third.

It was a short sprint sweep for the Oregon Ducks as another NCAA champion Kemba Nelson of Jamaica secured the victory with a quick season’s best time of 7.16 secs.

Nelson, however, just missed breaking the meet record of 7.15 secs jointly held by Kiara Parker and Julien Alfred.

Jada Baylark of Arkansas was second in 7.21 with third going to Georgia freshman Victoria Perrow (7.27) who set a personal best.

Meanwhile, earlier today at the 2022 Millrose Games, world record holder Christian Coleman defeated a strong field to win the men’s 60m in 6.49 secs. He’s returning from an 18-month “whereabouts” suspension.