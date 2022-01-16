[Watch video] Oregon Micah Williams wins 60m with 6.48 at Cougar Classic Invitational

Micah Williams returned to action after healing completely from an injury to blaze to a swift 6.48 seconds when winning the men’s 60 meters dash at the 2022 Cougar Classic Invitational on Saturday (15). Oregon teammate Kemba Nelson, who like Williams is the reigning NCAA indoor champion, won the women’s 60m crown in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday.

After cruising to victory in his heat with 6.60 secs earlier in the day, Williams returned around 40 minutes later to smash the facility record with his winning run in the final which also lowered his own Ducks school record.

The time is the second-quickest NCAA performance for 2022 behind Texas Tech’s Bahamian sprinter Terrence Jones who equaled the NCAA 60m record at Corky Classic in Lubbock. Click here to see the latest NCAA 60m top list for 2022.

Oregon male sprinters swept the top four spots as Ryan Mulholland ran 6.76 for second place, followed by Xavier Nairne with 6.80 and Rieker Daniel at 6.81. Micah Williams at Cougar Classic Invitational

Meanwhile, Kemba Nelson clocked an NCAA-leading time of 7.19 seconds to take the top honor in the women’s 60m.

The Jamaican shared the same time with Destiny Smith-Barnett from Double Pillar Athletics, but was given the nod via a photo finish. Nelson’s time also bettered the previous facility mark of 7.42 by Aaliyah Wilson (Washington) in 2021.

Six of the seven finishers went below that mark as well.

Shana Grebo was also in good form for Oregon after improving the facility record to win the women’s 60m hurdles. Grebo, who was making her UO debut, ran 8.51 to tab first place in the final, a mark that ranks her No. 10 among the performers in UO history.

For complete results from the meet, visit here.

Follow all the indoor results and updates on our results page here, and stay up-to-date with all the latest track and field news from our homepage.